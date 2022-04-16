History of Art and Landscape – Part Three

In the last instalment (Part Two) of my meandering exploration of the history of landscape art, I talked about the birth of what most people would consider landscape painting.

This period of mostly Northern European artwork stood on its own, away from the Italianate painters of the day. This independence probably derived from a weakened influence Catholic church and its sway over the artwork in Italy. Painters like Albrecht Altdorfer, Wolf Huber, Joachim Patinir, Albrecht Durer etc found an independent market for their work and were able to indulge their own passions, albeit still being influenced by Royal patronage and Italianate painting styles to some extent.

In the mid to late 16th century, painters such as Pieter Bruegel the Elder brought applied his Italian training and started to produce work influenced by the Northern school and his flemish predecessors (such as the World Landscapes of Joachim Patinir and Gillis van Conninxloo). The etchings below show a few examples.

Returning to the burgeoning city of Antwerp, he took some of these skills and applied them to painting scenes of daily life, something that would be called ‘genre painting’. Scenes such as markets, drinking establishments, workers in fields, etc. found popularity with the newly wealthy population of a country that no longer felt the oppressive hand of the Catholic church and who turned to Calvinism or perhaps the later Dutch Reformed Church instead.

Interestingly, it seems likely that the success of public art during this period was a product of the very successful studio "Aux Quatre Vents" (At the Four Winds), run by Wife and Husband Volcxken Dierix and Hieronymous Cock (Hieronymous is latin for Sacred Name which, in English, would be Jerome). They would take painted works and convert them to engravings which were then printed for ‘mass’ distribution. Many of the artists would have been known by their engravings more than their painted originals.

An example of these engravings would have been the ‘little book of landscapes’ or ‘small landscapes’ that were produced during this time (1559). The compositions were simple, depicting the modest villages, farms and pastures of Brabant in a direct, intimate fashion. These proved popular and a second set was printed. A reprint in 1612 proved to be very influential on many Netherlandish painters and elements can be seen in quite a few famous paintings. It is not known who created these scenes but it is thought it may have been one of the owners of "Aux Quatre Vents".

These two sets of prints, 44 in total, created a market for a population that was incredibly proud of their country and also, importantly, had a growing wealth. Alongside the ‘small landscapes’, artists such as the utterly weird Hieronymous Bosch were also very popular. So much so that otherwise ‘straight’ painters such as Pieter Bruegel the Elder used to create work of a similar nature. A particular favourite suggests the world doesn’t change much and is titled “The Battle of the Moneybags and the Strongboxes” and captioned "It's all for money and goods, this fighting and quarrelling."

His most well-known works are larger scale landscapes that combine the “World Landscape” topographical view of the land but with an almost mediaeval ‘marginalia/drolleries’ take on the assortment of individuals in the scene. The result is often captivating in combining use of recession and perspective with a sense of geographic narrative.

Background to the Dutch Golden Age

Some of the pride and the independent psychology of the Netherlands almost certainly came from their fight for independence against the Hapsburg Empire (Austrian) during the Eighty years war. In 1581 they ousted the Hapsburg armies and formed a Republic. In 1609 there was a twelve-year truce and although fighting started again around 1620, it ended for good in 1648 when the Netherlands was finally recognised as an independent country. So you can see the great change in the Netherlands in the period from the late 16th to the mid 17th Century and toward the end of this period, from around 1630’s onward, there was an economic boom when the French and Dutch became allied.

From an artistic point of view, the combination of an economic boom and an intense pride in the newfound republic created a huge market for art and there were many artists happy to take advantage of it. It also helped that the two normal sources of income for artists, royalty and the church, were no longer there to hold sway on artistic subjects and styles.

Goltzius

During the early part of the 17th Century in the Netherlands, the World Landscape ideal of high viewpoints and exaggerated mountainous landscapes was seen as less relevant and artists become more interested in representing the flat landscape and dune areas around the wealthy cities such as Haarlem. The first to represent such views was probably Goltzuis, a mostly baroque engraver and admirer of Durer who produced a set of his own ‘small landscapes’ including a soon to be popular view of Haarlem.

Van Goyen

One of the early artists to show the great flat landscape of the Netherlands to great effect was Jan Van Goyen. Quite a few of Van Goyen’s sketches still exist and he was influential on many subsequent artists, in particular Ruisdael. Van Goyen adopted something called the 'tonal style' which was pioneered by his teacher, Esaias van de Velde. This 'new way of seeing' emphasised a softer style with emphasis on the sky and a unifying light. It could be said that this style, and its development by Ruisdael, continued to be a major influence on landscape all the way through to the Barbizon and Hudson River Schools and hence also a major influence on landscape photography to this day.

Jacob van Ruisdael

The master of the Dutch landscape, Jacob van Ruisdael synthesised a style from so many different previous sources and made it not only quintessentially his own but in doing so so successfully, influenced generations of artists.

First, though, we’ll show a few paintings to demonstrate how Goyen’s influence affected him. Here’s a painting of the dunes that Goyen was so enamoured of.

It’s not hard to see the similarities between these images, although Ruisdael has brought some of Caravaggio's chiaroscuro techniques in his use of exaggerated darks and lights, a 'relighting' technique that we'll see used quite often in later landscape painting (and photography for that matter!).

Another subject that Ruisdael embraced from Van Goyen/Goltzius was the wide-open view of the landscape around Haarlem which became one of Ruisdael's identifying themes. So much so that he worked on the theme many times over, perhaps to resell but by the variation within, I think it was just because he loved the view and wanted to play around with aspects of the composition. Here are four examples showing the variety of buildings and dunes in the ‘bleaching grounds’ that take up the lower part of the painting.

Ruisdael’s representation of the clouds in his images and the space he gave to them was reflective of the Dutch landscape but I think it was also born out of a careful study and use of shape and form. It’s no coincidence that not only is the landscape similar across his paintings but the form of the clouds also have echoes from panel to panel.

There was another painter who thought Ruisdael’s love of composition and sky were amazing and that was John Constable who studied many of Ruisdael’s works, often directly copying them. Even Constable’s rainbows looked just like Ruisdael’s! Here’s an example showing as classic a Dutch scene as you’re likely to see (Ruisdael on the left, Constable on the right)

But Ruisdael painted in many other styles (and copied a few more people). When Allaert van Everdingen got caught in a storm off the coast of Norway, his ship had to shelter in a harbour. Everdingen made the most of the opportunity to paint some Norwegian landscapes to bring back to the Netherlands.

These proved successful and it was long before Nordic landscapes caught the attention of Ruisdael, who had himself returned from a trip to see the German landscape, and this spawned a whole series of “Nordic Landscape with Waterfall” paintings.

Here’s another of Ruisdael’s Nordic landscapes…

Overall it is Ruisdael's strong and personal connection with the landscape that makes him stand out for me. I'll leave you with a couple more paintings that show an exquisite eye for the landscape and sense of composition. In later life, toward the 1660s and 70s and just before the start of the French-Dutch war, Ruisdael began to paint in more Italianate, classical styles and, for me at least, lost a little of the engaging realism from his earlier painting.

Aert van der Neer

One of the other particular outcomes of such an intense development of art and a recognition of many different genres was the extreme specialisation that occurred. A great example of this is Aert van der Neer and his nightscapes. His early work consisted of mostly relatively poor reproductions of ice fairs and skaters, a particularly popular genre at the time, but his place in history is through his mastery of the nocturnal landscape. His ability to create a sense of translucence in moonlit or twilight scenes is unrivalled and remained so for some time. Sadly he wasn’t a successful artist commercially and ended up bankrupt only to die in poverty.

Albert Cuyp

I'm including a couple of Cuyp's landscapes here but will talk about a few more of them in the next instalment discussing Claude Lorraine. Although Cuyp depicted a great deal of life around his home town of Dordrecht, there weren't that many where the landscape played more than a background role. His paintings often depicted cows (many, many cows) and horses but the paintings where landscape played a prominent role tended to be of imaginary locales, possibly based on inland, Northern mountains areas or Italian lakes. I include these three images here because they are quite early in his career, show his mastery of the big sky and also because you can't not love one of the first realistic representations of lightning in a painting! And cows...

Frans Post

Frans Post's work is of note because it isn't of the Netherlands but of Brazil, where he was commissioned to visit a short-lived Dutch colony. What is interesting is seeing the same Netherlandish compositional devices used with cactus and capybara instead of trees and cattle.

Adriaen van de Velde

One of the most renowned Dutch landscapes from this period is this beach scene of Scheveningen by Adriaen van de Velde. There is a short video on Youtube discussing this which is worth a view.

Meindert Hobbema

Toward the end of this burst of creativity in the Netherlands, one of Jacob van Ruisdael's most talented students, Meindert Hobbema, produced a range of stunning landscape paintings. My personal favourite is "The Avenue at Middelharnis", a very bold and airy composition that foretells some of the French pollarded views of the 18th Century. It is well worth looking at the compositions and light in some of his other paintings.

Rembrandt

Although mainly known for his chiaroscuro history paintings and portraits, Rembrandt was passionate about landscape - although not many pure landscapes remain. His most famous piece, three trees, is a tour de force of engraving.

Conclusions

I hope you've enjoyed this browse through a range of landscape paintings and that it has perhaps given you an idea of where some of these works sit in the historical context. As I compiled these images, I realised how quickly these painters developed new ways of seeing once freed from the tethers of the crown and church. As we saw in the last instalment, when these artists were left to their own devices, the work they produced was very modern and realist. What seems to have happened in the Netherlands is that the consumers of art wanted to see their own world represented in paintings or engravings. Simple changes like the shifting of the perspective from top-down, possessive views of the country to an almost eye level representation partly achieved this by including the viewer as an equal. The compositional tropes were interesting to see as well. The use of trees as framing devices, directional and soft light bathing the landscape, strong triangular motifs showing recession across the frame.

My next installment will look at one of the major influences in landscape paintings, "the Lorrain".

p.s. I feel impelled to include some paintings by a Gillis van Conninxloo even though I should have included them in the previous article where we talked about World Landscapes. They don’t really fit into the timeline in a linear fashion but he was very much influential on 17th-century landscape painters in the Netherlands (where he ended up living after moving around escaping persecution by the church). He specialised in woodland scenes melded with classic World Landscape views. This first image is gobsmackingly Grimm!