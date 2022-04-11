Samuel Fradley is a British documentary photographer based in Torbay who runs his own company, The South West Collective of Photography Ltd , with ambition to promote photography in the South West of England. In his personal works, Sam searches for stories that are different, unique and often on the fringe of society, as he believes that these make for the most interesting stories. His work also explores other genres of photography, while occasionally focusing on current global events or responding to stories closer to home.

Winds of Change reflects on a difficult and uncertain time in Britain’s history and my own personal fears and anxiety about not only Britain’s future, but the future of the world and its effects on those close to me. The old world is dying, the one that we knew has gone. As echos of 1930s Europe engulf Asia and the United States, it has become clear that the balance of power and future of humanity has changed. Where Britain belongs in this new world is yet to be found.

After Britain’s exit from the European Union, many have wondered what Britain’s place in the world is, what it should be and what it could become? Whether you were Pro-Brexit or for Remain, Britain is a remarkably powerful and resilient country given its strength, economy and size, predominantly due to our relationship with the world's pre-emptive superpower, the United States.

However, diving deep enough and slicing through the aura of British strength, we can see Britain in a continuing state of decline, a country struggling to accept the magnitude of its fall from the days of the Empire.

