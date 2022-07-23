Emerald Coast – North East of Brittany

Jerome Colombo I am a French photographer living in Dinard, Brittany, France, and always looking for the most beautiful landscapes and seascapes, especially when these are sublimated by exceptional light, most of the time in Brittany or Great Britain. jeromecolombo.com





I've been travelling the coasts of Brittany for years looking for the most beautiful places, and that's not what I miss. Brittany is a fantastic playground for landscape photographers. However, the particularity of the Emerald Coast, where I live, (the extreme north-east of Brittany) is to offer many wild, jagged coasts, often with a lot of relief. All that I love! Just be there at the right time, with a colourful and cloudy sky!

It should be noted that the climate can change quickly and the rain never lasts long. So don't give up too quickly.

The pictures presented were taken at the end of 2018 with a Nikon D800 or D810. The lenses used were Nikkor 16-35 f/4 (often), 24-120 f/4 (sometimes) and 80-400 f/4.5-5.6 (rarely). Since 2019, I have been using a Nikon Z7. The lenses used until the end of 2021 were: Z 14-30mm f/4 S-Line, Z 24-70mm f/4 S-Line and AF-S 70-200mm f/4 ED VR + FTZ. Since 2022, I now use Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S-Line, Z 24-120mm f/4 S-Line and Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 S-Line.

I almost always use a tripod (Really Right Stuff TVC-33 + BH-55 or for travelling, a Gitzo traveler 2545 + 1382QD). The use of ND, GND and Polarizing filters (Lee Filters until 2020 and Nisi Filters since 2021) allows me to spend less time in post-processing. For transport, I use an fStop backpack from the Mountain series.

Post-processing and archiving are done with 3 software (DxO PhotoLab, Adobe Lightroom Classic and Adobe Photoshop CC on Mac). Calibration is done by X-Rite and printing by Canon (imagePROGRAF PRO-1000) mainly on Canson Infinity paper. Finally, my website is made and hosted by Smugmug (Perfect interaction with Lightroom).