What if the landscape in a photograph looked like Salvador Dalí’s clocks?

I've recently had the privilege to meet with an outstanding photographer Fedor Gabčan. He attended the opening of my first ever solo exhibition in a renowned gallery in the city of Ostrava where I live. I must admit that I didn't recognise his work until that day and I did not have enough time to speak with him at the opening. Fortunately, I was gently advised by the owners of the gallery to meet him again. Sure, why not, I would love to meet and talk photography with everyone, every time. So I Googled his work and was amazed by his portfolio, and by one image particularly. You see, one thing I dream about in my photos is to change the way how we perceive the traditional perspective. And there it was, a photo with two perspectives. You can see a huge pile of soil with few chimneys in the background and some sort of waterfall in the foreground. The land looks like Salvador Dali’s cIock. I realised it is a manmade artificial landscape but the photo was definitely taken on an analogue camera with little adjustment done to it. What a refreshing thing to see in comparison with current fashion for pristine wilderness style photos with a lot of editing.

Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against beautiful looking landscape photos. But the more I do it and more I see it, I feel it is contrary to what our current landscapes look like. We tend to shoot wilderness but most of the countryside and cities we live in look so differently. Only a few of us capture manmade landscapes with human impact in them.