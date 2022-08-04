Theo Bosboom is a passionate photographer from the Netherlands, specialising in nature and landscapes. In 2013, he turned his back on a successful legal career to pursue his dream of being a fulltime professional photographer. He is regarded as a creative photographer with a strong eye for detail and composition and always trying to find fresh perspectives.

Every landscape photographer and outdoor enthusiast has heard of the Grand Canyon in the United States and has probably seen countless images of it. It is widely known as the largest canyon in the world. But when you start asking people what the second largest canyon in the world is, it usually remains silent. Did you know that it is the Tara canyon in Montenegro, with a maximum depth of over 1300 metres? And can you name 5 other European canyons outside your own country (if you live in Europe)? I suspect not. And to be honest, a few years ago, I would not have been able to do this myself either.

The unknown of European canyons was one of the main reasons for me to start a new book project on this subject a few years ago, besides my fascination for (the power of) flowing water, my interest in mountains, rocks and geology and my love for rough, unspoilt nature. But the unknown was the big trigger. Why are American canyons - not only the Grand Canyon but also, for example, Bryce Canyon, Antelope Canyon and many others - photographed to death, but do you rarely see a photo of a European canyon? Are there no canyons in Europe, or is it impossible to get there? Or are they just not that interesting and photogenic? Or are they just not on the radar of landscape photographers?

Meanwhile, my project is about halfway, and I would like to give an update.