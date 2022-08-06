Professional outdoor photographer producing stock photography and commissioned photography for magazines and other clients. Also, an amateur historic house restorer living in Bristol with wife and three children.

Although he is not particularly well known in the UK, Craig Potton is pretty much a household name in New Zealand. His publishing company produces the most beautiful books and calendars with a focus on New Zealand’s wild places. I first came across his work when I borrowed one of his flagship titles from Wellington Library, having just moved to New Zealand in 2005.

It was called ‘Classic Walks of New Zealand’ and was a collection of intimately illustrated essay guides to nine famous backcountry ‘tramping’ routes (‘tramping’ being the term for multi-day hiking in New Zealand).