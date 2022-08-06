on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

End frame: Rain and Cliff, Milford Sound by Craig Potton

James Osmond chooses one of his favourite images

Responses
Skip to Comments
By |

James Osmond

Professional outdoor photographer producing stock photography and commissioned photography for magazines and other clients. Also, an amateur historic house restorer living in Bristol with wife and three children.

jamesosmond.co.uk



Although he is not particularly well known in the UK, Craig Potton is pretty much a household name in New Zealand. His publishing company produces the most beautiful books and calendars with a focus on New Zealand’s wild places. I first came across his work when I borrowed one of his flagship titles from Wellington Library, having just moved to New Zealand in 2005.

It was called ‘Classic Walks of New Zealand’ and was a collection of intimately illustrated essay guides to nine famous backcountry ‘tramping’ routes (‘tramping’ being the term for multi-day hiking in New Zealand).



This article is open to paid and unpaid subscribers so requires at least a free subscription to access. Please take a look at the subscribe page for more information.

On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL