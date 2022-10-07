Birding at Frank Lake

Goran Prvulovic I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home. grnphotography.com





Found 50 km southeast of Calgary and 5km east of High River, Alberta, Frank Lake is a productive wetland important to hundreds of bird species. I visited the lake on a rainy and cloudy day and stayed between 9 am and noon. An overcast sky makes the diffused light, so I did not have to worry about the shadow the harsh sunlight makes in the middle of the day. Instead, I tried to capture simple composition focusing on my target and its reflection in the water.

With the main access road and the observation blind, both located on the east bank of the lake, I could imagine how the sunset light, coming from behind, could make excellent colours and helps to capture beautiful photos. I can also imagine early morning at sunrise that could make mist or fog at the water's surface. These are ideas to think about and explore when deciding to revisit Frank Lake.