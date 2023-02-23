Francesco Carovillano

Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together. I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.

Most people with a strong passion for photography, like us, when we decide to turn pro, we have no idea where this road will lead us. Some may have an interest in teaching and decide to become a workshop guide, others may love to make videos about their photographic activities and open a YouTube channel, and others may want to see their work published so they build up a highly specialised portfolio to work for publishers or other clients. If we make it, we will surely reach a point where we’ll start to get offers to do high-profile and long-term commissioned projects.

Hopefully, we’ll reject anything that will not be in line with our main interests. This is not easy to do, especially when starting out, but it is necessary to stay true to ourselves and persevere in chasing our dreams.

We may then experience periods where the type of projects we love doing are not available, so, like an amateur photographer, we decide to do such ideal projects ourselves.

As photographers, the more we will practice photography, the more our understanding of the ideal commissioned work will be specific, simply because by practising the same craft over many years, we’ll become more aware of what we truly like doing. So we find ourselves accepting more often the kind of work we truly like.

