Francesco Carovillano

Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together. I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.

My first encounter with Hasui’s work was like meeting a kindred mind as well as a mentor. It was a warm evening, and I had just visited the Museum Pompidou in Paris with my girlfriend and a visiting friend. Despite living within the limits of the Paris Region (called Ile-de-France), it is rare for us to spend time in Paris, but the occasion to see an old friend and visiting an exhibition was more than enough to convince us both. Towards the end of the afternoon, our friend left for the airport, and we kept strolling around Beaubourg Quartier until nightfall. A small bookstore had practically invaded one of the long paved pedestrian roads with his many book stalls. Parisian book stalls are renowned to have rare art books in quantity. As we both love books, especially art ones, without saying a word, we were already in compulsive browsing mode, and our sole preoccupation was if we had enough time before it closed.

After a short while, I happened to see a book with a marvellous illustration of a Japanese scene, just lying there on top of a pile of books. What struck me the most at first was the masterfully balanced composition and the exquisite colour choices, which conveyed an intense mood. I instantly felt the desire to see more from this book and to learn about its creator, whom at that point I didn’t even know the name of, but I recognised that what I saw was the result of decades of practice, passion and dedication to the craft.

As I opened the book and browsed through it, I was a bit let down by the almost complete lack of text as I would have hoped for information about the artist and his work, but I was pleased to see an extensive gallery showing his superb work. The richness of each artwork and the consistency in quality convinced me to buy the book titled in French “Le Japon Eternel” (“Eternal Japan”) by French publisher “Editions Langlaude”. Despite there being many other art books, this is the only one I bought. I knew it would have kept me busy for a while despite its lack of written explanations. To remedy that, I had to find out more about the artist’s life elsewhere.

After a long time contemplating the work shown in the book, I started to research the artist. His name was Kawase Hasui, and lived between 1883 and 1957. So called “poet of the emotions of travel”, he was the heir to the landscape painters of the Ukiyo-e pictorial school (approximately 1650-1890) and one of the main representatives of a long tradition of painters of Japanese woodblock prints in the first half of the 20th century. With his prints series "Twenty views of Tokyo" or "Choice of landscapes of Tokaido" he enters into the tradition of painters of famous sites of Japan, following the path already traced by Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) and by Utagawa Hiroshige (1797-1858). Hasui was the most successful and prolific artist of the Shin-Hanga movement (1906-1950) and specialised in landscape views.

How were Japanese prints made?

The Japanese print uses the technique of xylography, a woodcut relief printing technique. Each print was entirely made by hand, no printings press was used. It comes from a very old process that came from China and arrived in Japan around the 8th century, used for writing books and copying sutras (Buddhist canons), then abandoned by lay patrons for painting or illustration. It was, therefore, only around the 17th century that images were made for non-religious purposes.

A print is a collective work that brings together four people: the editor who coordinates the work, the artist who makes the drawing, the engraver who carves the woodblock and the printer who makes the print.

In general, the publisher, who financed the operation, ordered the drawing from the artist, who produced it in India ink, first on silk and then made an outline drawing on a thin and almost transparent paper. The printer would then cut through the paper, leaving only the raised lines of the design, to create the key block, which printed the black outline to be followed when cutting the colour blocks.

Next, the engraver would chisel the design into the woodblock, and with the help of a mallet, he let the contours of the drawing appear in relief. The woodblock would then be inked, and a sheet of dampened paper (called a 'key print') is rubbed until the impression is transferred onto it. The first prints were monochrome, and only one wooden board was necessary for the final print, but from the birth of polychrome prints, around 1760, the craftsman then engraved one board per colour.

The artist would then choose the colours he wanted to use within the print, and a separate woodblock would be carved for every colour. A separate block was cut for each colour - often up to 20 during Ukiyo-e period and up to 65 during Shin-Hanga period - although sometimes two colours could share a block if there was sufficient distance between them. Finally, the blocks would be sent to the printer, who, using mulberry paper, rubbed the dyes onto the blocks and transferred each impression.

Prints were probably made in sets of 200 at a time, with further batches being made on demand. A popular image could run to thousands of copies. These prints were relatively affordable pieces of artwork within the reach of middle class households throughout Japan and, later on, the world.

From Ukiyo-e to Shin-Hanga movement

Over the centuries, Japanese art has developed differently from Western art, bringing contrasting elements and techniques. It covers a wide range of art styles and media, including ancient pottery, sculpture, ink painting and calligraphy on silk and paper, woodblock prints, ceramics and origami. It has a long and rich history!

Commercially produced woodblock Ukiyo-e, “pictures of the floating world,” were immensely popular during the Edo period (1603-1868) through the first half of the Meiji period (1868-1912).

The word “ukiyo” (floating world) has origins in Buddhist concepts about the transience of life in a world of suffering. The Ukiyo-e woodblock prints that were first created around 1650 depicted the way urban Japanese entertained themselves to forget their fleeting existence. As such, Kabuki theatre and the entertainments associated with the pleasure of quarters of Edo (later to become Tokyo) were predominant subjects, along with the portrayal of myths and legends. Over time, also the depiction of scenic landscapes and cityscape views, birds and flowers became popular.



....living only for the moment, savouring the moon, the snow, the cherry blossoms, and the maple leaves, singing songs, drinking sake, and diverting oneself just in floating, unconcerned by the prospect of imminent poverty, buoyant and carefree, like a gourd carried along with the river current: this is what we call ukiyo. ~Asai Ryōi, Ukiyo Monogatari (Tales of the Floating World), c. 1661.

The great print works of Ukiyo-e became fine art almost by accident. They weren't regarded as particularly valuable by the Japanese, which led them to be considered fine art abroad, as they were either discarded — increasing their rarity value — or exported. Ukiyo-e prints showed to the West a specific Japanese style that was central to forming the West's perception of Japanese Art in the late 19th century, especially through the landscapes of Hokusai and Hiroshige.

This popularity diminished towards the end of the 1890s as a new generation of Japanese, enamoured with the realism offered by the graphic technologies of photography and colour lithography, saw the traditional woodblock print as old fashioned.

But a few years later, in 1906, as Japanese art started to get closer to Western taste, a publisher, Watanabe Shozaburo (1885-1962), single-handedly created the Shin-Hanga ("new print") mouvement, a revival of the Ukiyo-e tradition. Shin-Hanga prints were geared towards Western tastes and the export market. Like many countries, Japan was going through a period of industrialization, and the West was closer than ever.

Few have heard of Watanabe Shozaburo (1885-1962). Even among those with an interest in Japanese art, he remains an obscure figure. This is because he was not an artist but a publisher and a businessman with a true love for woodblock prints. In his late teens, he apprenticed with an art dealer and developed a passion for Ukiyo-e.

By the time he launched his own company in 1906, Japan’s glorious woodblock print tradition had lost much of its allure. Worse, the skills that supported it — the carving of blocks, the preparation and application of color pigments, the precise printing of images — were slowly disappearing. If nothing was done, Watanabe feared, this knowledge would soon be lost. There was only one solution: to rejuvenate the tradition, and Watanabe spent his first decade in business trying to do just that. He established the Society for Ukiyo-e Research, he published high quality reproductions by Utagawa Hiroshige, Kitagawa Utamaro and other acknowledged masters from the Ukiyo-e period. At the same time, he constantly searched for new collaborators and artisans who shared his vision. In time, he attracted a core group of superb artists such as Shinsui Ito, Kawase Hasui, Shunsen Natori, Kotondo Torii and Charles Bartlet (a British man, the sole foreigner, who illustrated scenic views from India). With them, he launched the last significant woodblock print movement: Shin-Hanga, literally “new prints.”

Perhaps because they came last, the work of these artists has often been overshadowed by that of their illustrious Ukiyo-e predecessors (such as Hokusai and Hiroshige)

Shin-Hanga was a Japanese art movement that integrated Western elements without giving up the old values of Japanese traditional woodblock prints. Instead of blindly imitating Western art styles, the new movement concentrated on traditional subjects like landscapes, beautiful women and actor portraits. Inspired by European Impressionism, the artists introduced the effects of light and the expression of individual moods. The result was a technically superb and compelling new style of Japanese prints of these artists, the most successful and prolific was Kawase Hasui, who specialised in landscape views. Hasui masterfully designed evocative images of a classical, scenic Japan while deftly incorporating Western-inspired shading and perspective to appeal to a wider audience. His contemporary landscapes focused on quiet scenes capturing the seasons with the occasional solitary figure in harmony with the natural world.

The birth of “Japonisme”

From 1603 until 1868, for 265 years, during the Edo era (1603-1868), the Japanese Tokugawa Shogunate imposed an isolationist foreign policy which severely limited relations and trade with the exterior world and nearly all foreign nationals were banned from entering Japan, while common people were kept from leaving the country. Basically, nothing and no one could enter or exit Japan.

Ukiyo-e arrived in France via Dutch traders, the only to have diplomatic relations with Japan during the isolation period, as wrapping papers for exported porcelain.

In 1856 a famous Parisian copperplate engraving artist, Felix Bracquemond (1833 - 1914), and husband of the French Impressionists painter Marie Bracquemond, visited his printmaker friend, Auguste Delatre, he was shown a copy of the Hokusai Manga, which had arrived in the form of buffer material for porcelain sent from Japan. At first glance, Felix Bracquemond was astonished by the excellent skills, unusual ideas, and rich contents of the work, which resembled nothing he had ever seen before till then. He subsequently developed a heartfelt fascination with its artist, Hokusai. After that, he somehow got his hands on the Hokusai Manga and publicised it widely amongst his artist friends, which included Claude Monet, Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas.

The Hokusai Manga (Hokusai “sketches”) were collections of thousands of art instructions into picture books on various subjects, from illustrating physical exercises to blueprints of weaponry to landscapes, everyday life, flora and fauna. Hokusai produced 15 Manga. Manga’s illustrations were not following a storyline, each drawing was a stand-alone entity. The first Hokusai Manga was released in 1814 when the artist was 55 years old. The modern understanding of a Manga, that of a Japanese comic or graphic novel, formed along the 1950s.

Van Gogh is known to have been an Ukiyo-e enthusiast and was also a passionate Ukiyo-e collector. 477 Ukiyo-e prints that were owned by Van Gogh and his brother Theo are currently housed at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Also, Claude Monet, among other impressionists, loved this art very much and was greatly inspired by it. In fact, he owned a big collection of Japanese woodblock prints, which is still visible in his studio in Giverny, France. Furthermore, the design and construction of his famous garden, his “ad hoc” painting location just outside his studio, includes elements of this Japanese art with a Japan-style bridge arching over the iconic water-lily pond. Ukiyo-e captured the hearts of the great Impressionists in their early years, and they became aware of a new way of painting by studying Ukiyo-e.

This new way of painting was close to the impressionists' idea of painting. They found comfort in discovering that, although geographically far away, another group of artists had common interests and understandings regarding the craft’s evolution, making them artistically very close. It must have felt like a sign of approval by kindred minds from far away.

They discovered that these Japanese painters were portraying scenes from everyday life without concern for the detail or accuracy of the painting but simply for the beauty of the painting itself. Such beauty was the vehicle to illustrate the essence and mood of a scene to ultimately express what it meant for them.

Furthermore, by eliminating excessive details and complicated backgrounds from their paintings, Japanese artists focused only on the subject. Finally, Ukiyo-e painters show impressionists and post-impressionists the beauty of a “flat” artwork, freeing them from the rules of perspective and realistic scale.

If one studies Japanese art, then one sees a man who is undoubtedly wise, philosophical and intelligent, who spends his time on what? Studying the distance from the earth to the moon? No. Studying Bismarck’s political views? No. He studies a single blade of grass. Now, isn’t that almost a kind of religion? What these Japanese artists teach us is that living close to nature, being part of it, admiring its beauty, is absolutely paramount. ~Vincent Van Gogh, from a letter to his brother Théo, 1887

As an art form that represents Japan, Ukiyo-e exerted a significant influence on Western art. By being exhibited at the World Exposition held in Paris in 1867, a major Japanese traditional art movement represented by Ukiyo-e was brought to Europe in the late 19th century. This is what became called Japonism.

A fundamental figure of Japonism is a Parisian art dealer, Hayashi Tadamasa, who endeavoured to further the expansion and awareness of Ukiyo-e. He contemporaneously experienced a European society teeming with Japonism, where he interacted with critiques, art dealers and Impressionists, such as Monet and Degas, to aid their understanding of Japan.

Kawase Hasui’s interpretation

Trained in Western painting style and embraced commercialism, although look down upon by most art critics, Hasui’s accessibility was his greatest strength. His scenes depicted very relatable situations in iconic or appealing locations throughout Japan. Anyone who can relate to the excitement of the first snow of winter covering a familiar environment would feel at home inside a Hasui painting. Only someone who was really there could create such a life-like reflection of the scene. And that is exactly what makes Hasui special, he was there, he was literally there. Hasui believed in authenticity at the highest degree.

For him, creating paintings from other images would not suffice, he had to see it with his own eyes, feel the wind on his face and allow the rain to wash over him as he took in the scenery. This means that he loved to travel and did quite a bit of it in his 40 year career in Japan and Korea. Hasui searches far and wide for the perfect scene to recreate. The scenes he selected were so beautiful that he didn’t have to change a single thing, maintaining his principles of authenticity without compromising in awe and splendour. He was not immune to nature either, harmoniously blending the world of god and man into a crescendo of colours and light.

Hasui imposed himself as a painter of the atmospheres, of which he captures the various nuances: the cold winter light, the scintillation of the flowers or the uninterrupted rains of the beginning of the summer through which we can only distinguish the silhouettes of trees. and villages.

Perhaps if we had only had the originals to look at, we would not have been as impressed as we were by the prints […]. But isn’t the expressiveness of the art all the more powerful, all the more direct, the cruder the means? […] Once the eye was cleansed by the Japanese creations, I was able to receive the colors and their emotional power. ~Henri Matisse

Each print corresponds to a unique moment. He favoured certain light effects, which he staged with some theatricality: sunset with glowing colours, lit windows of an isolated house in the night, the autumn moon reflecting in the river, or sunrise projecting on the water. Hasui's work gives off an impression of timelessness but also a touch of melancholy, probably due to the absence of people on most of the prints. When present, people are small in size or turn their backs on the viewer, becoming a simple scale in relation to the architecture and the landscape. This style, a manifestation of the artist's communion with nature, diffuses a soothing calm.

Hasui, as well as other Shin-Hanga artists, were inspired by European Impressionism for their use of colours and light. As Ukiyo-e artists (1650-1890) inspired the impressionists (from the early 1860s), in turn, the impressionists inspired the next generation of Japanese artists prompting the Shin-Hanga movement (1906-1950). Shin-Hanga artists incorporated Western elements such as the effects of light and the expression of individual moods. The result is that most Shin-hanga prints are distinctly different from traditional Ukiyo-e in their looks, as you can see below.

Broad influences

Both Ukiyo-e and Shin-Hanga art, especially Hasui’s vision and style, is apparent in the movies done by Studio Ghibli, the famous Japanese animation studio founded by animator and director Hayao Miyazaki. In movies like Howl’s Moving Castle (2004), Totoro (1988), Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989), and Porco Rosso (1992), there is no distinction between nature and the imagined society where the stories takes place, they coexist harmoniously, presenting both an enchanting richness which casts a spell over the viewer making it all seem possible. Whenever you see an establishing shot, pause the movie and study the framing, its composition and lighting. I started to do such examinations in my late teens, first as a student of cinematography and animation and then, as a young adult, all along my decade-long career as a professional animator, before transitioning to travel and landscape photography.

To better understand the next part of the article, It is relevant to say that an animator, besides animating the character of a movie, has also the task to do the staging, camera framing and camera movements of the movie he is working on before the actual animation part. This is why studying cinematography, composition, and lighting is a big part of the animator’s skills.

I also invite you to consider how much Ukiyo-e and Shin-Hanga influenced the Western world’s growing interest in Japanese style and desire to create something akin. Not only in the visual arts but also in fashion, design, and even in establishing Japanese gardens outside of Japan.

Influences on modern photography and on my photography

What do you see?

Let me ask it again. What do you see?

A building? a tree? a street? No. Move past that.

You see patches of positive and negative spaces, often unbalanced. You see lines and shapes, often unrelated. You see forms and volumes, often chaotic. You see light and dark, often discordant.

Simplify and then simplify some more. Be harmonious, be direct, be bold, be yourself. Clearly but audaciously, show me what you really care and let me care about that, too.

Shortly before I wrote the following about Hasui’s work: “His scenes depicted very relatable situations in iconic or appealing locations”. Pause and think about that for a moment. Doesn’t that make you think about the essence of well-made modern travel photography? That is exactly what travel photographers strive to do: to depict very relatable situations, such as a landscape or a cityscape, with or without people exploring it, in iconic or appealing locations.

When I saw Hasui’s book in Paris, I was struck by his work because it is exactly the kind of compositions I was trying to create as a travel photographer, everywhere I went. It was mid-2013 and at the time I had left my decade-old career in animation the year before, in April 2012, to solely dedicate myself to photography. Since then, all my time was spent building up a commercially valid travel and landscape photographic portfolio, with the hope to work for travel magazines and clients in the tourism business, which is intensely what I did for the following decade.

Discovering Hasui’s work was a huge sign of approval for me, much like the way the Impressionists felt when they were introduced to Ukiyo-e prints. This kindred mind from the past showed me the way. I realise that everything I had always felt and believed about how my travel photography should be was confirmed by this master from former times, freeing me from doubts.

This is a job I still do today, although I intentionally limit it to only a few months out of the year, purposely to devote the rest of the time to personal artistic growth through expressive landscape photography, which is immensely more meaningful to me and something I do mostly near my home.

He showed me that what I hoped to achieve was the right way: Not only was it aesthetically pleasing but also commercially valid. I then knew, I had to keep following my intuition with no hesitations, while studying his work (and those of others), and add my own sensibility on top of it.

I have always believed and been taught, as an animator, about simple yet rich compositions. Hasui’s compositional simplification, with few elements, few colors, and, at times, few people in the framing, was a big endorsement for me. His way to carefully orchestrate a strong yet balanced relationship between foreground, midground and background was a massive inspiration. As I kept studying his work, I said to myself that that’s the way I wanted to design with my photographs: A simple yet articulate way to communicate the beauty of a location through my travel imagery and make it a habit of mine. I began to aspire to make commercial artworks, like Hasui’s, but through modern photography and directed to the modern travel market.

To practically illustrate how Hasui influenced, inspired and freed me from hesitation, I’m going to share here below some of his prints and some of my commercial travel photography work, side-by-side. Please notice that, as I was obviously photographing very different scenes, my goal was not to re-create exactly what he did (or did not…) in terms of composition and lighting choices, but, instead, to be inspired by his mastery and aspire to get closer to his consistent quality.

I believe Hasui’s visual design had a huge influence on many visual artists, graphic designers and photographers, even if most wouldn’t know him or his work. Given that his work has been influential to past generations of artists, such influences lived on and are being carried on by contemporary artists.

When I talk about Hasui’s design, I mean the interplay and the arrangement of the elements within the framing and the seemingly effortless harmonic succession of foreground, midground and background.

He never altered the perspective, he painted what he truly saw without altering the scene in front of him. As I wrote before, he was literally there, sketching the final composition with the correct proportion on location. In my opinion, this realistic perspective enhanced the ability for his work to influence future generations of photographers.

If you'd wish to compare his prints to modern photography, and you'd ask yourself which gear he would have used to make those exact framings, I'd say that they compare to the look of a 45mm or 50mm Tilt-Shift lens (or a perspective control lens).

To me, the aspect of his work that mostly influenced future generations of creators has been his way to conceive and incorporate the foreground into the overall layout of the image. He strived to include several layers of depth in the foreground, literally paving the way for the eye to enter the framing, not only as to give a direction but also to stimulate the desire to explore the image. Oftentimes, this rich foreground was balanced by a much simpler background, with considerably fewer elements and shapes in the background. I see this combination as being his trademark.

I know well that this combination may sound evident for us today, and despite this, I still believe that executing it well is something very different, let alone mastering it and advancing the craft. But if you compare Hasui’s work with Ukiyo-e prints or with the Impressionists work (which were Hasui’s learning sources and influences), you will notice the differences and appreciate the solidity and consistency that he brought about through his unique understanding of image design.

Personally, I think that these influences carried over from Hasui’s landscape work to modern photography are unknown. This is my individual interpretation and understanding, and so it is kind of like entering in uncharted territory with these claims. Yet, because I felt this connection through my growth as a designer of images, to me, this connection is real, unequivocally and deeply real.





