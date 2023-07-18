284
Inside this issue
Past Masters and Expressive Photography: Hokusai
A divine painter
Francesco Carovillano
Through nature and image-making I keep discovering who I am. The more I grow older, the more these two things merge together.
I’m a full-time landscape photographer mainly working in the forest of Fontainebleau, France.
Midway upon the journey of our life I found myself within a forest dark, For the straightforward pathway had been lost. ~Dante Alighieri, the beginning of his Divine Comedy
Hokusai retained the playful attitude and innate ever-blooming curiosity of a child throughout his life. Nowadays, psychologists know that creative adults are those who managed to reconnect with their childhood interests and delve deeper into those passions after the turbulent times of adolescence. Studying Hokusai, it seems he never lost that connection. He always felt a deep fascination with the world and a profound love for his craft, always wanting to understand the world and evolve through it. Curiosity is everything. For this reason, and for all the information about him in this text, in Dante’s situation, I would follow Hokusai.