Colours of Ice

Walter Schmitt I am a passionate photographer living in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. For many years my photographic activities have been mainly restricted to travels during the holidays. Respectively my favourite subjects are natural and urban landscapes. Since the retirement from my job as a scientist I more and more spend time exploring the closer and farther surroundings of the place where I am living with my camera. Fortunately a wide variety of subjects, I am interested in, are in convenient reach, ranging from protected landscapes over larger cities to abandoned industry sites in the Ruhrgebiet. walter-schmitt-photo.com





Due to their magnificent and exotic landscapes, Iceland and the Arctic regions, in general, are the favourite regions for landscape photographers from all over the world. When I visited Iceland in winter a few years ago, I had all the panoramic views of iconic landmarks, frequently seen in publications, in my mind. Of course, some of them I visited and brought back beautiful pictures of them, too.

However, right from the start, I intended to use my stay in this fascinating country to take also or even primarily pictures with a different view. What actually fascinated me most during the tour was a hike on the Breiðamerkurjökull, a part of Europe's largest glacier Vatnajökull, and there the visit to different ice caves. The light shining through the ceiling of these caves makes the ice gleam in all different shades of blue. Together with the reflections from the concave structured walls of the caves, this gave rise to manifold details which finally made up the abstract pictures shown here.