Horse Play

Konrad Hellfeuer

Konrad Hellfeuer is a post-modern illustrator and photographer, currently residing in Saxony, Germany. Both visceral and abstract in art expression, his work eschews on digital for more nostalgic and whimsical expression that print – particularly postcards – espouse as both medium and the message.

Konrad Hellfeuer 4x4

Horse Play is a visual metaphor disseminated across four photos, each composed of the subtlety to be found only in the stillness of nature. A state of grace, of existence and being without thought - without concept of any past or future - only the present, the eternal now. It is this infinite and boundless state that excites me as a nature photographer to magnify that stillness for my audience to (also) be witness to the stillness and grace of nature itself.

