In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Mary is a UK based artist and writer working mainly with photographs, found materials, cut-up texts, and collage. Her recent work has been published by Metambesen, Penteract Press, Ice Floe Press, and Intergraphia, and has featured in a variety of collaborative projects, journals, and zines.

All you really need to photograph is curiosity and any camera. That’s not to diminish in any way those who choose to invest in bigger and better, but it’s easy to get hung up on both the equipment and the digital darkroom. The most important component is the person behind the camera.

In this issue, we feature Mary Frances, a collector of treasure, whether it be potential collage materials or miniature and ephemeral landscapes that she finds in the streets that she wanders. We’ve often talked to photographers whose route into photography was time spent in the outdoors, but here her photographs were initially taken for use in her art projects. As we know, once you look through a viewfinder, resistance is useless. I’ll let Mary explain.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to do?

I grew up in busy south London. I think that as a child, I was quiet and wide-eyed, watching, listening, wandering, imagining, and very drawn to things that I found beautiful and strange. I learned to read very early, and my favourite stories were about children who found magical things close to home - the key to the hidden garden, a forgotten map in a cellar. I loved those stories, looking down as I walked, picking up buttons and bottle tops, pigeon feathers and silver paper from cigarette packets - small treasures to take home and turn into imaginary stories.

My grandfather introduced me to scrapbooking. He found some beautiful old ledgers put out for rubbish collection near his workplace, and he gave them to me with some old postcards and Christmas cards, a few photos, a pair of blunt-edged scissors, and a pot of homemade glue.

Decorating the pages with found scraps became one of my favourite things. I loved the marbled endpapers of the ledgers and the glimpses of slender copperplate writing between the images I pasted. Sadly, those books are long lost, but I do still use scrapbooks. I find them a great way to mix images and ideas and to see things differently, and, obviously, taking after my grandad, I still look into skips for potential collage materials.

I enjoyed art at school and had a top grade for O level (now GCSE), but when it came to A level, the art teacher told me I wasn’t eligible because I wouldn’t be able to limit it again to life drawing, still life, and theory - there would have to be a painting, and my painting was ‘lousy’. One of my other A level choices disappeared, too, as there was no teacher available to lead it, so I left school and started a long career in care and public services.

A year later, I joined an evening life drawing class, and the man at the next easel told me about a new painting group being set up. I told him I couldn’t paint at all, and his reply was, ‘if you can draw like that, you can paint’. The following week, he brought me a beautiful box of pastels and told me to start drawing with them. I did, and it soon led to painting, and I was quite stunned. It took me a while to forgive the teacher who had dismissed me, but even so, I was relieved to have finished with school, and I do think it was better for me to work with and for other people in very practical ways. I’ve no regrets, and most of the time, I have been able to make space for art.