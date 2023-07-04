Konrad Hellfeuer is a post-modern illustrator and photographer, currently residing in Saxony, Germany. Both visceral and abstract in art expression, his work eschews on digital for more nostalgic and whimsical expression that print – particularly postcards – espouse as both medium and the message.

My name is Lakruwan Rajapaksha, and I am a photographer based in Surrey, England. I was born and raised in Sri Lanka. In 2007, I moved to the United Kingdom. I consider taking a documentary approach to my photography and prefer to work with natural light. I frequently create sophisticated illumination setups for films, and performance space.I studied mass communication and television production at the University of Colombo in Sri Lanka. I am currently pursuing a BA in Photography at London Metropolitan University

I am a photography enthusiast who recently retired after a 38-year full-time career as a management consultant. For me, photographing the natural world is an antidote to my workaday world of business and organisational change. I find it rewarding and fulfilling to capture in a photograph the mystery, power, grace, and sublime beauty of all the aspects of nature, from grand landscapes to intimate moments.

I am a passionate photographer living in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. For many years my photographic activities have been mainly restricted to travels during the holidays. Respectively my favourite subjects are natural and urban landscapes. Since the retirement from my job as a scientist I more and more spend time exploring the closer and farther surroundings of the place where I am living with my camera. Fortunately a wide variety of subjects, I am interested in, are in convenient reach, ranging from protected landscapes over larger cities to abandoned industry sites in the Ruhrgebiet.

