on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Portfolios

Konrad Hellfeuer, Lakruwan Rajapaksha, Robert Betka & Walter Schmitt

Responses
Skip to Comments
By , , & |
Konrad Hellfeuer

Konrad Hellfeuer

Konrad Hellfeuer is a post-modern illustrator and photographer, currently residing in Saxony, Germany. Both visceral and abstract in art expression, his work eschews on digital for more nostalgic and whimsical expression that print – particularly postcards – espouse as both medium and the message.

konradhellfeuer.com



Lakruwan Rajapaksha

Lakruwan Rajapaksha

My name is Lakruwan Rajapaksha, and I am a photographer based in Surrey, England. I was born and raised in Sri Lanka. In 2007, I moved to the United Kingdom. I consider taking a documentary approach to my photography and prefer to work with natural light. I frequently create sophisticated illumination setups for films, and performance space.I studied mass communication and television production at the University of Colombo in Sri Lanka. I am currently pursuing a BA in Photography at London Metropolitan University

instagram.com



Robert Betka

Robert Betka

I am a photography enthusiast who recently retired after a 38-year full-time career as a management consultant. For me, photographing the natural world is an antidote to my workaday world of business and organisational change. I find it rewarding and fulfilling to capture in a photograph the mystery, power, grace, and sublime beauty of all the aspects of nature, from grand landscapes to intimate moments.

robertbetka.com



Walter Schmitt Sq

Walter Schmitt

I am a passionate photographer living in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany. For many years my photographic activities have been mainly restricted to travels during the holidays. Respectively my favourite subjects are natural and urban landscapes. Since the retirement from my job as a scientist I more and more spend time exploring the closer and farther surroundings of the place where I am living with my camera. Fortunately a wide variety of subjects, I am interested in, are in convenient reach, ranging from protected landscapes over larger cities to abandoned industry sites in the Ruhrgebiet.

walter-schmitt-photo.com



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way.

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!

Konrad Hellfeuer

Horse Play

Konrad Hellfeuer 4x4

Lakruwan Rajapaksha

Blue-tailed Bee-eater’s Dreams, 2022

Project

Robert Betka

Temperate Rainforest

Robert Betka 4x4

Walter Schmitt

Colours of Ice

Walter Schmitt 4x4



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL