Coastal Dreams

My name is Vidya Kane. I am a San Francisco Bay Area based nature and landscape photographer. I have spent over 13 years as a landscape photographer with the aim of providing an emotional connect to the beautiful world around us. I specialize in photographing nature at its pristine best - images that capture the brilliant radiance of autumn, vibrant hues of blooming trees and gushing waterfalls.

I enjoy making photographs along the coastline as the subjects are varied, thereby providing a wide array of opportunities for different styles of photography. I particularly enjoy making photographs that blur boundaries between the water and sky to create a world of near fantasy, thereby deriving the title for this portfolio. I unified the photographs in this collection with a pastel color palette that envelops the coastline at the magic hour on either side of the day.

“Pink Sweep“, “Pacific Fantasia” and “Pastel Dreams” were made along California’s Pacific coastline. “Eternity” was made at Freycinet National Park in Tasmania, Australia.

Pink Sweep

Pacific Fantasia

Pastel Dreams

Eternity

