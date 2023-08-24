Limited and Infinite

Kenny Thatcher I am a nature and landscape photographer from Chattanooga, TN, and my work is centered on the natural places I visit within about an hour from home. Photography for me started as a "pandemic project" but my reverence for nature has allowed it to evolve into a valuable part of my everyday life. kennythatcher.com





These photos come from a nearby mountain that has become my home away from home over the past few years. Here, I can find solitude any day of the week, which is a requirement for my image making and mental well being. Not many people visit because it's short on big overlooks that are popular with the masses, but this is exactly why I've enjoyed exploring its many nooks and crannies. Its limited size means exploring isn't terribly daunting, and I've found it to be an infinite resource for scenes that spark creativity.

