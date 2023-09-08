David Southern

In 2012 I paused by my local river and everything changed. I’ve moved away from what many expect photographs to be: my images deconstruct the literal and reimagine the subjective, reflecting the curiosity that water has inspired in my practice. Water has been my conduit: it has sharpened my vision, given me permission to experiment and continues to introduce me to new ways of seeing.

Since moving to Northumberland in 2018 David’s photography has focused mainly on the intimate landscapes and wildlife found on his local coastline. His work regularly features in magazines, podcasts and has won awards in a number of international photographic competitions. He is an experienced public speaker and mentor. In 2022 he published his first book, ‘Shoreline'.



Our inevitable reaction to a new place is to look out. Only later do we look down or if we’re at the coast behind us. Edges of any kind are rich places, perhaps none more so than the edge between the land and the sea. And twice each day, this landscape is refreshed.

This now is David’s palette, a landscape of rock and sand, pebble and pool. And just in case he runs out of inspiration, he has begun to explore the intertidal zone and to photograph seaweed.

Would you like to start by telling readers a little about yourself – where you grew up, what your early interests were, and what you went on to do?

I was born in the Wirral but have lived in various places around the UK since then. After graduating with a degree in Biology, I went off to South America armed with only a Spanish phrasebook and a lot of bravado. I taught English to pay my way, and after a couple of formative and unforgettable years, I returned to the UK. Unfortunately, I didn’t have a camera during my time in South America. The mental snapshots of the amazing places I visited and stories of my experiences have only grown more vivid and colourful over time.

Much of my first career was in IT. After a number of years working in the finance sector, I needed to feel more fulfilled in my working life, and my heart led me to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Along my photographic journey and career, I’ve taken pictures in a great many places around the world, and I’ve been fortunate to have witnessed some great wonders of nature.