Expression of Trees

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav I have been a Nature Photographer for the past 3 years, beginning as an wedding photographer while pursuing my Diploma in Photography. As my true passion lies in taking photos of Nature, Wildlife and People, I transitioned into Nature photography once I had completed my degree. I have spent most of the 2 years shooting weddings. sanjeevstudios.com





I have read that there is such a technique called ICM Photography, wherever you turn your camera to slow shutter speed. The camera movement mimics that of a moving subject to keep the subject sharp and the background blurred.

I come from a Photography background and I believe this type of photography brings out the expressionist painter in all of us. I think that it is important in ICM Photography that how you want to express yourself with your camera.