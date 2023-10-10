Scenic Landscapes

Gaby Zak I have had my work shown on tv as part of the BBC Weather Watchers and also published in different magazines such as; Amateur Photographer and Conker Nature. My favourite place to photograph is Dumfries and Galloway. You can find me on Instagram at @gzphoto_. gzak46.wixsite.com





The natural beauty of Dumfries and Galloway, I always find myself with my camera in hand, ready to get the next shot. With the weather constantly changing, it allows for dramatic lighting, which always helps to add extra drama to the photograph. The scale of the vast landscapes is always stunning and deeply inspiring, I find myself taking a moment to reflect and take in the views around me.

I enjoy exploring Dumfries and Galloway as the scenery inspires me to get outdoors and appreciate the natural environment. This series of images shows how quickly the weather changes and the natural beauty that the country has to offer.