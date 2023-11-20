A Faint Resemblance – Antarctic Peninsula

Jan Erik Waider Jan Erik Waider is a visual artist and fine art photographer from Hamburg, focused on abstract and atmospheric landscape photography of the Polar regions. northlandscapes.com





The infinite shapes and textures of icebergs in Antarctica fascinate me again and again. Every iceberg is unique in its formation, size, and shape. Some are small, while others are massive, towering behemoths that dwarf everything around them. But what really captures the imagination is the intricate network of ridges and channels that make up their surfaces.

Icebergs are formed from the glaciers that flow from the interior of the continent to the edge of the sea. When the glacier reaches the ocean, it begins to break apart, creating icebergs of various sizes. The shapes and textures of these icebergs are determined by a variety of factors, including the rate of melting, the presence of cracks and fissures, and the impact of waves and wind.

Some of the most stunning shapes and textures are created by the melting of the iceberg's surface. As the sun beats down on the ice, it causes it to melt and refreeze, creating intricate patterns of ridges and channels that seem to go on forever. Other shapes are created by the impact of waves and wind, which can carve deep channels and curves into the surface of the ice.

The textures of the icebergs are just as varied as their shapes. Some are smooth and glassy, while others are rough and jagged. Some are translucent, allowing light to pass through, while others are opaque and appear almost black in colour. And then there are the colours - from the deep blues and greens of the densest ice to the brilliant whites of freshly fallen snow.