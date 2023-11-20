on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Cote d’Opale

Hans Foks

I like strolling around for hours, in new or familiar places. I like giving a new perspective on already known places, subjects, or conditions. I like creating images in the camera as much as possible, using a gray- or polarization filter every now and then. I like purity with a rough edge.

Living in The Netherlands, most of the coast is sand. In search for a chance of scenery, I followed Google maps south-wards finding the coast just below Calais in France within a short 4 hour drive. Here the first cliffs shape the coastal landscape bringing rocks, pebbles and bunkers from the Atlantikwall.

