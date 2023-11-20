Other Lands Series

Jesibel A. Fernández Photographer of the State of Canindeyu, Paraguay. Since 2010 improving every year for a better understanding of the relationship between man and nature. instagram.com





We're hypnotised into wanting to find out what's out there. We look for answers in the dark while forgetting our questions. Considering my fascination with this theme, I decided to demonstrate images of plants, earth, wood, water, and everything related to nature that may resemble other planets inspired by photos of our solar system.