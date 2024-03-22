Any Questions, with special guest Mark Littlejohn

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

The premise of our podcast is based loosely around Radio Four's "Any Questions", Joe Cornish and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest onto each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.

Our second podcast featured Lizzie Shepherd where we discussed his exhibiting pictures, creative photography, lightweight gear and much more. You can see this podcast here but we're also making the podcasts publicly available on most streaming platforms. You can find out more at this public link.