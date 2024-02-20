on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Any Questions, with special guest Lizzie Shepherd

Episode Two

By , & |
Tim Parkin

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

Joe Cornish

Professional landscape photographer.

Lizzie Shepherd

Lizzie is a full time professional photographer based in North Yorkshire, specialising in landscape, nature and travel photography. She writes for a number of magazines and runs small group photography workshops. Lizzie’s work is on display at the Joe Cornish Galleries in Northallerton and she has also taken part in a number of different events and exhibitions in the UK. She loves nothing more than being outside, photographing the landscape and looks to find ways of capturing some of our more hidden scenes, hoping to show the beauty and intrigue of the world around us.

The premise of our podcast is based loosely around Radio Four's "Any Questions", Joe Cornish and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest onto each show and solicit questions from our subscribers.

Our first podcast featured Alex Nail where we discussed his mountain photography, colour management and much more. You can see the first podcast here but we're also making the podcasts publicly available on most streaming platforms. You can find out more at this public link.

Our next guest will be Mark Littlejohn so if you want to get any questions to us in advance by 12th March. Please send them to submissions@onlandscape.co.uk.



