David Tatnall has been making fine art photographs in Australia since the mid 1970s. He has worked professionally as a fine art photographer since the mid 1980s. His passion is photographing the land using a large format film camera. David Tatnall’s photographs have been collected by The National Gallery of Victoria, The State Library of Victoria, Monash Gallery of Art, Australian Embassy in Washington USA, RMIT University Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam as well as many regional art galleries in Australia. He has been awarded a lifetime achievement award for ‘an outstanding contribution to nature conservation in Victoria through photography’. He is the editor of View Camera Australia a site dedicated to the promotion of large format photography and photographers working in darkrooms in Australia. Chrysalis Gallery represents him in Australia.

The National Library of Australia holds the entire collection of photographs by the late Peter Dombrovskis. These 4x5 colour transparencies are kept in refrigerated storage but scans of the photographs can be seen on the library’s website.

Peter almost always photographed his landscapes on solo trips. The photograph reproduced here is of Blue Lake Creek, one of the four glacial lakes in mainland Australia, and it is very special to me. In 1986, he made a series of photographs in Kosciuszko National Park, and by chance, I was there too with my late brother-in-law, Colin Tyrer, both of us making photographs as well.