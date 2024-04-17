Book Review: Hypnosis

In the middle of our walk of life, I found myself within a forest dark, for the straightforward pathway had been lost. ~Dante, The Divine Comedy

Since the early days of storytelling, the forest has provided a fitting metaphor for a variety of topics.

It's an environment over which we have limited control. It's a place that can be obscure and barely accessible. It serves as a symbol for a journey into the subconscious, for growing up and personal development. As such it is a popular and strong theme in all the arts, that never seems to lose its impact or substance.

The dark wood is a venue for disorientation, for being lost, but also for braving unknown dangers and inner fears. You need to face and enter the dark forest to find a way through it. A particularly well known story in Brother Grimm's fairy tales and Romantic paintings, both of which continue to inspire modern fantasy literature and movies.

Italian photographer Antonio Aleo ventures on a similar journey in his photo book Hypnosis. However, Hypnosis is not just a book with beautiful woodland photography. Instead, it's a very personal journey into the subconscious mind based on his experiences with actual hypnosis therapy.

The idea and structure of the book reminds me of a similar journey that another Italian, Dante Alighieri, described for his hero in his poem The Divine Comedy. In the same way, the reader is taken on this journey in three parts. The otherworldly stages Inferno, Purgatorio, and Paradiso serve a similar purpose as Antonio's chapters Darkness, Metamorphosis, and Inner Peace.

The first part 'Darkness' is, like its name suggests, a moody and somber series of images. We are led through a dark forest landscape with wider tree photographs as well as intimate scenes of leaves and tree bark. The mood is ominous. However, the darkness is not all-encompassing. There are always glimpses of light and spots of subtle colour. Towards the end of the chapter, we are being guided out of the dark with images of waterfalls and streams. Water is a perfect theme for this. It is light and directional, and when you are lost, it is usually a good idea to follow a river. There is always hope, these images seem to say.

The second part is called Metamorphosis, a wonderful and fitting title. The forest is constantly changing, but the strongest change happens in autumn, when the leaves undergo a beautiful metamorphosis to prepare for a season of rest and to gather strength for new life. Antonio starts this part with some lovely autumnal scenes that portray this transformation very well.

To find our way out of disorientation, we often need to change our perspective and mindset. This process can be forceful and painful. What better element to represent this than wind? The wind of change that removes the foliage from trees and covers the forest floor with a blanket of leaves and later snow. Wonderful photographs of wintry storms are the perfect bridge into the third and last part of the book.

Inner Peace. Is that not what most of us strive for? To be at peace with ourselves, the people, and the world around us. To be calm and have the necessary resilience and strength to lead a balanced life despite the chaos and struggles on this planet.

The forest can be a place of quiet and serenity during all seasons, but particularly so in winter, when the autumnal storms have given way to light snowfall. When most of the wildlife is resting and the vibrant colours are toned down to monochrome scenes. Again, Antonio has picked a perfect collection of images to express this state of mind that seems so ephemeral but yet so worthwhile. Paradise indeed.

'Hypnosis' is designed in portrait format, which I personally like, because it's the classic book format and usually easier to handle. For photography books, it is often a problem because landscape format photos will be disturbed by the gutter. In this case it is solved by only using photographs that feature mainly textures. Thus, no main subjects are being damaged and portrait format photos are also featured in a good large size.

The book cover is elegant and very dark. The cover image is taken from the first chapter 'Darkness' and serves as a good starting point for the journey.

The placement and sizes of images are varied and interesting. Double spread images complement each other perfectly and despite the relatively large amount of images, there's enough breathing space to make some images stand out a bit more.

The theme of hypnosis and a psychological struggle from stress and depression to mental balance is a very strong topic. The three chapters with short text introductions serve as a helpful structure to communicate the photographer's intention.

There are a few text elements in this book: a preface by Guy Tal, an introduction by the photographer, and another shorter introduction for each chapter. The longer text gives the personal background for this project. The short texts have a more poetic feel and set just the right mood for the following image collection.

The sequencing of images also enhances this structure as there's a common element serving as a bridge from one chapter to the next: water from chapters one to two and wind from chapters two to three.

The selection of images in each chapter is well chosen, cohesive and transports the message clearly and elegantly. The subtle and tasteful photo editing keeps each collection together as a smaller body of work.

All of the images originate in forest landscapes, but this book is not just comprised of a series of pretty woodland photos. Instead, it's a thoughtful and deep invitation to explore your inner self and unconscious mind.

The general nature of the theme makes it easy to identify for anyone who is going through a phase of internal or external struggle and can bring moments of peace and clarity to the receptive viewer. It's a book that grows on you each time you pick it up. What more can a photographer want?

Purchase link: https://crowdbooks.com/hypnosis

