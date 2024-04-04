on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Chenxi Che, David Driman, Jeremy Henderson & Judy Cochand

Chenxi Che

Chenxi Che

I am a 18-year-old nature photographer currently living in Navarra, Spain. I enjoy spending time in nature, capturing amazing moments. I use photography as a tool to get my viewers visually engaged in this fascinating natural world.

chenxiche.squarespace.com



David Driman

David Driman

I live in London, Ontario, Canada and am a hobbyist photographer, and a pathologist by profession. I enjoy landscape photography in all its variations, attempting to gravitate toward the simple and abstract. 

daviddrimanphotography.com



Patagonia

Jeremy Henderson

I am a photographer based in Northumberland in north-east England. My passion has always been for landscapes, emerging from my love of the outdoors and combined with a passion for mountaineering and natural history. I have been lucky enough to have explored some of the Earth's great mountain ranges, but I currently find much nourishment in exploring the nooks and crannies of my local area.

autresdirections.co.uk



Judy Cochand

Judy Cochand

I have loved photography for as long as I can remember and, as a teacher, one of my great joys was sharing this passion with young children. I have a camera with me most of the time because you just never know when a little light or a well placed shadow will illuminate something that catches the eye. My children say there is no talking to me when I have my camera brain on and isn't that joyous; to be totally immersed in the world around you that the present moment transcends all else.



Chenxi Che

Layered landscape

Chenxi Che 4x4

David Driman

On Human Landscape

David Driman 4x4

Jeremy Henderson

Stories Written in Stone

Cotswoldlodge

Judy Cochand

The Majestic Trees of Deadvlei

Judy Cochand 4x4



