I am a 18-year-old nature photographer currently living in Navarra, Spain. I enjoy spending time in nature, capturing amazing moments. I use photography as a tool to get my viewers visually engaged in this fascinating natural world.

chenxiche.squarespace.com

I live in London, Ontario, Canada and am a hobbyist photographer, and a pathologist by profession. I enjoy landscape photography in all its variations, attempting to gravitate toward the simple and abstract.

daviddrimanphotography.com

I am a photographer based in Northumberland in north-east England. My passion has always been for landscapes, emerging from my love of the outdoors and combined with a passion for mountaineering and natural history. I have been lucky enough to have explored some of the Earth's great mountain ranges, but I currently find much nourishment in exploring the nooks and crannies of my local area.

autresdirections.co.uk

I have loved photography for as long as I can remember and, as a teacher, one of my great joys was sharing this passion with young children. I have a camera with me most of the time because you just never know when a little light or a well placed shadow will illuminate something that catches the eye. My children say there is no talking to me when I have my camera brain on and isn't that joyous; to be totally immersed in the world around you that the present moment transcends all else.