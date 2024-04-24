Layered landscape

Chenxi Che I am a 18-year-old nature photographer currently living in Navarra, Spain. I enjoy spending time in nature, capturing amazing moments. I use photography as a tool to get my viewers visually engaged in this fascinating natural world. chenxiche.squarespace.com





The protagonist in these 4 photos is the horizontal pattern. In nature, we rarely encounter uniform patterns on a large scale, but by using a telephoto lens, we can subtract unwanted elements from the scene and thus magnify subtle patterns or shapes; I think it is a great way to push my creativity. This series of photos was shot with a 500mm focal length in Navarra, Spain.