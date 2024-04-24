On Human Landscape

David Driman I live in London, Ontario, Canada and am a hobbyist photographer, and a pathologist by profession. I enjoy landscape photography in all its variations, attempting to gravitate toward the simple and abstract. daviddrimanphotography.com





I’m a pathologist in London, Ontario, Canada and while I typically enjoy street and landscape photography, every now and then, while looking down my microscope at someone’s biopsy or operative surgical resection, I will be struck by the beauty of the human tissue. These are 4 examples of such images. I haven’t titled them as I don’t think it’s important what they represent; other than that, they’re a mixture of normal and abnormal.