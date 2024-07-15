Roses Are Red, Shadows Are Blue

Steve J. Giardini Steve J. Giardini is a Bend, Oregon fine art photographer. Each photograph he creates represents his subjective interpretation of a moment in time. All are thoughtfully composed, creatively processed, and artistically presented as fine art paper prints. Steve is a life-long learner, educator, advocate for wild places, and a photo workshop leader. stevegiardini.com





Concealed in shadows are beautiful compositions just waiting to be discovered. Single-minded photographers focused on capturing the warm tones of sunrise or sunset don’t know what they’re missing!

My field workflow begins or ends in the shadows. Shadows tempt me to lean in for a closer look. I have become fascinated with what lurks in these mostly undiscovered places! The infatuation has produced new and unique natural world abstract photos. Subjects I would otherwise walk by without noticing suddenly have become a favorite genre.

The mostly blue tones of shadowed areas elicit an uneasy mood for some. But after spending some concentrated time exploring shadows, I find them quite inviting. Moreover, working in the shadows maximizes exposure control. The narrow dynamic range allows for a slower, more controlled, creative workflow process and encourages experimentation.

The images presented here were all taken in the shadows. The consistent blue tone and indirect reflective light made these scenes a delight to photograph. The narrow dynamic range also provided endless edit possibilities. The occasional complementary color splashes transform these images into friendly, intimate natural landscapes.