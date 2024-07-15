The Cornish Coast

Anthony Jacobson Anthony is a landscape & travel photographer based in Essex. His love for being in the great outdoors to witness the ever changing light illuminating the land inspires his creative vision and his desire to share that beauty and emotion through his images. anthonyjacobson.co.uk





All four images were captured on the West Coast of Cornwall in September 2022. The series sets out to capture the beauty of the moment, even if it wasn't moody skies or crashing waves.