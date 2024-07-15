on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

The Cornish Coast

Anthony Jacobson

Responses
Skip to Comments
By |
Anthony Jacobson

Anthony Jacobson

Anthony is a landscape & travel photographer based in Essex. His love for being in the great outdoors to witness the ever changing light illuminating the land inspires his creative vision and his desire to share that beauty and emotion through his images.

anthonyjacobson.co.uk



Anthony Jacobson 4x4

All four images were captured on the West Coast of Cornwall in September 2022. The series sets out to capture the beauty of the moment, even if it wasn't moody skies or crashing waves.

Sunset Wall Ph 18 Porth Nanven 63 Edit Edit D12 Edit D 17



On Landscape is part of Landscape Media Limited , a company registered in England and Wales . Registered Number: 07120795. Registered Office: 1, Clarke Hall Farm, Aberford Road, WF1 4AL. Midge Specs, midge net glasses from the Highlands.