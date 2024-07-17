A Walk in the Rain

Louis Iruela Photographer based in Madrid.





This is a small part of a series shot in the pine and oak woodlands of Madrid. This small mountain range served as the recreational area for Spanish Royalty, witnessed Napoleon defeat the Spanish army in 1808. It is the setting for the novel “For Whom The Bell Tolls” by Hemingway, where he depicted horrid combat during the Spanish Civil War. Its grounds aren’t particularly rich in diversity, but hold many hidden corners where birches, oaks, and pines mingle in fern-covered floors.

My approach to woodland photography is a rather fast-paced shooting style, as misty conditions in Spain tend to be volatile. I’m inclined toward a compelling, dark, and surrealist mood, taking full advantage of the opportunity photography grants for personal interpretation. This work invites the viewer to witness nature from my perspective without complying with certain rules of traditional landscape imagery.