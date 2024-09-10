on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

The Only Day is Essex

Steve Williams

I’m a retired analyst/programmer and have been a keen amateur photographer, on and off, for many years since student days. I learned by trial and error to capture images on film and have transferred to digital, but I still work as if I’m exposing 35mm or 120 film - I try to avoid “chimping".



The set of images are from a single day in north-east Essex, whilst staying with family in Harwich. I was inspired many years ago by Sir Don McCullin’s book “Open Skies” to take monochrome landscape images. I especially liked his dark, brooding interpretation of the land and sea.

The overcast nature of the single day allowed me to take that same reflective approach to image making, and even though I was using a colour digital camera, I was visualising the final images in black and white. Two are from Beaumont Quay on Hanford Water, and the other two from Alresford Creek, just off the River Crouch. Perhaps, one day, I will achieve an image as good as Sir Don’s landscape work.

Alresford Creek

Beaumont Quay

Spooked

Three Boats



