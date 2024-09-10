Reeds throughout the seasons

Judith Linders I am a keen landscape photographer with a love of woods. Just last year I discovered macro photography and I love wandering in the little park near my flat to see if I can finds insects or beautiful leaves. judithlinders.com





I live in a rather unprepossessing part of the city of Nijmegen. A dull suburb. However, I am lucky in that I live just next to a park with plenty to photograph, especially close up and macro. Since about March 2023, I have become really interested in a plant that is ubiquitous in the Netherlands and in England, too, I suppose. A plant that grows around the ponds in our park is reeds. They are everywhere and when I started paying more attention to them I realised they are really rather lovely. At first, I just took random photos, but after photographing in spring and summer, I decided to see if I could make a series of 4, one from each season.

I did not want to be too literal in photographing them, instead I chose to convey something of their beauty, a more poetic approach I guess.