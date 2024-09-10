Sustainability

In the early 90's, I lost my reflex camera, a Miranda Sensorex, in an accident. Then I bought a second hand Pentax camera with a Pentax 50mm lens. A few months later, I bought a second hand Vivitar 70-200mm lens.

I liked this lens, and I was satisfied with the pictures I was taking. In the mid-2000s, the lens started to fail, producing a lot of burnt photos, and I stopped using it.

A couple of months ago, faced with the huge amount of lenses that come on the market every month, I decided to buy a new one and throw the old one away, but just before doing so, I had some "green" conscience and thought if it would not be worth repairing it. Although I doubted that this was possible, I found a small workshop that repaired such lenses. And the estimate was reasonable. I had it repaired and have gone out a couple of times to test the lens. Was it a good Idea? At least for now, I'll be using the lens...