Any Questions, with special guest Theo Bosboom

Amateur Photographer who plays with big cameras and film when in between digital photographs.

The premise of our podcast is loosely based on Radio Four's “Any Questions.” Usually, Joe Cornish and I (Tim Parkin) invite a special guest to each show and solicit questions from our subscribers. Unfortunately, with Joe's recent accident, he couldn't make it and so we asked Mark Littlejohn to be a 'pseudo-JC' for the talk. He might not do a convincing impression of Joe, but he's always interesting and entertaining to talk to!



This Eleventh episode features Theo Bosboom, and we had questions about pre-visualisation, trends in landscape photography, book making and editing and what makes a 'stand out' image.

