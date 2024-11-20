on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

End Frame: Autumn Delta by Magnus Lindbom

Brian Pollock chooses one of his favourite images

Brian Pollock

Mountain landscape and nature photographer based in the West of Scotland. My passion for photography is inextricably linked with the places I photograph and the experiences to be had there.

brianpollockphotography.com



What do our photographs say about us?

The photograph I have chosen as the subject of this article, “Autumn Delta” by Magnus Lindbom, speaks to us as much of its creator as the ephemeral beauty of the landscape he has captured.

It is often asked whether the effort to make a photograph bears on the value ascribed to it. For me, the answer is a clear yes. I would hazard a guess that Magnus would be of a similar mind.

Capturing the raw beauty of wild places, more often than not, takes considerable effort. “Autumn Delta” was the product of 2 weeks spent in Sarek National Park in Lapland, northern Sweden. Magnus’ journey is documented in the wonderful short film “Autumn in the Rapha Valley”.



