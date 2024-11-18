Boring Postcards

Keith Beven Keith Beven is Emeritus Professor of Hydrology at Lancaster University where he has worked for over 30 years. He has published many academic papers and books on the study and computer modelling of hydrological processes. Since the 1990s he has used mostly 120 film cameras, from 6x6 to 6x17, and more recently Fuji X cameras when travelling light.





I already had an idea for an article on boring postcards in mind when I was writing the last article on The Collecting of Images, having a vague memory of having seen books of boring postcards for sale. That article on Collecting and Collectors mentions some collections published by Martin Parr – and I was then rather surprised to find that it was indeed Martin Parr himself who had put together the original books of Boring Postcards (though, on reflection, this is not really at all surprising!).

There are, in fact, three books: Boring Postcards (a collection from the UK from the 1950s to the 1970s), Boring Postcards USA, and Langweilige Postkarten collected from Germany. In each case, there are pictures of landscapes containing built features: new motorways, Interstate highways and autobahns; new motorway services and toll booths; new bus stations and civic buildings; new airport terminals and motels. The postcards certainly reflect a pride in the significance of these newly created structures, but the collections also invite a reflection on who might have bought and sent the postcards.

By reason of making such collections, the boring postcards have become interesting (as is evident in many of the comments on the books on Amazon, GoodReads and other sites – though it has to be said that not all the comments are positive1).

These works have also inspired others. There is a Boring Postcards website maintained by Katherine Burright that is devoted to the collection of Boring Postcards in various categories. There is a collection of Boring Postcards USSR (though those are not original postcards but photos taken on different road trips by the Italian photographer Marco Citron). There is a book of Boring Postcards from Italy (though these are also not real postcards, but were created from stills taken from the video game Forza Horizon 2 by the artists Colleen Flaherty and Matteo Bittani, known as COLL.EO, though, as well as the book, they did also produce some of the images for sale as actual postcards).

Perhaps more wondrous still, there is an American artist, Jeremy Hara, who was so inspired by the Boring Postcards USA book that he has reproduced some of the postcards as paintings, which of course poses the question as to whether doing so makes the image less boring (no doubt some artists would be able to inject much more interest than others, though that might also depend on the viewer’s tastes). The wonders of the choices that artists make are often amazing (and sometimes difficult to understand2).

So, given these efforts at making boring postcards interesting, can we analyse what might be needed to make an intrinsically boring landscape image into something more interesting or, to put it another way, just how boring does an image have to be to become interesting (even if just to a few viewers)?

I should state straight away that I am not at all suggesting that there might be boring photographers among the readers of On Landscape, only that some images might be considered by others to be so boring as to be of interest.

Let us first consider what makes a boring image. There can be boring by banality (including some of those new constructions that appear in the books); boring by minimalism (the seascapes and spectral colour images of Hiroshi Sugimoto spring to mind); boring by cliché (including blurry waterfalls, long exposure clouds and waves, and anything with the Isle of Rhum in the background); and boring by repetition (boring being the antithesis of novel even in the case of, for example, photograph competitions of aurorae when repeated every year).

All of these categories will be boring to some, but evidently will have some appeal to others. Some have even become celebrated (at least for those who like minimalism or views of the Isle of Rhum) so perhaps more of interest here is what might render the boring interesting. One of the 5* reviews of Boring Postcards on Amazon for example reads:



5*. It really is gripping, with no accompanying blurb for the cards, one is left to imagine (if you didn't live there then) what these worlds were like and about the people who inhabited them. The sublime wonder of the quotidian is, of course, the wonder of the sheer magic and miracle of our very existence. This set of books (get all of them) is amazing, a constant source of fascination and some of the most interesting publications available. A very important set of documents, something with which one can impress one's guests - they'll think you either in possession of exquisite taste or a bit of a weirdo; or both.

Or from a review on another site:

After going through these vintage postcards, you’d realize how much has changed, or you can just be amazed thinking how some stayed the same through the years. They could leave you feeling nostalgic, happy, furious, sad or just mad bored, but in the end, you’ll find yourself flipping through it again for another time travel moment.4

This suggests that time alone can do the trick, that the recording of an image documenting something (or somebody or, for the landscape, somewhere) will become more interesting with time. There are certainly many photographers whose work was not found to be particularly interesting during their lifetime but who have become celebrated since. There are also collections from anonymous photographers that have later generated interest, such as the in the Vintage Britain or East London books put together by the Hoxton Mini Press5.

Landscape photography is perhaps at a disadvantage here – since it has been around for only 150 years or so and natural change is in general rather slow unless man takes a hand.

Before and after boring photos of natural disasters and man-induced degradation can be of interest as historical records in otherwise unremarkable sites. This was, in part, the reasoning behind the New Topographics photographers (including Robert Adams, Lewis Baltz, Bernd and Hilda Becher, Stephen Shore and others) as a reaction to the classic landscape images of Ansel Adams and others in the 1970s6. Before and after boring photos of landscape renovation are somewhat rarer, but can be inspiring, such as in the case of the work of Sebastião Salgado at the Instituto Terra he founded at Minas Gerais in the Amazon Basin7.

From our own personal point of view of course, the boring can be a way of simply recording our own history. But that might only become interesting to others if it later became relevant in a wider context of change (as in those Vintage Britain books).

A second reason why the boring might be made interesting is the argument for equivalence or revealing the essence of the every day made by certain transcendental photographers, most famously Minor White. It can be argued that this concept of essence originated with the 350 boring photos of clouds taken by Alfred Stieglitz in the period 1922 (or so) to 1931 (or so – various dates are cited by different authors). This has been explored many times in On Landscape, most recently by Robin Boothby in Issue 2988 who provides an excellent analysis of the context and impacts of the Stieglitz equivalents. This includes a discussion of different types of sensibility originally suggested by John Ruskin in 1856 (and at that time referring to poets not photographers). As viewers of images we might reflect these different types of sensibilities.

The first type might only see the thing photographed as itself (and as such it might well be boring). The second might see the thing photographed purely as metaphor (though there is no reason why as viewers we might see the same metaphor as the photographer intended, indeed we might miss it completely so that it remains boring). The third type will appreciate that the thing photographed might have many meanings while still remaining the thing itself (perhaps therefore the closest to appreciating the essence of the thing in the sense of Minor White). For Ruskin, these classifications would only have applied to first rate poets – 2nd rate poets (or really boring photographs) would still not have been of interest.

But what about photography of the landscape itself? Why those rocks? Why those trees? Why the Isle of Rhum or Roseberry Topping or Kirkjufell or the Torres del Paine or Wild Boar Fell yet again?

I suspect that my sensibilities are closer to the first type, with the result that I might find more images boring than I would if I were more sensitised to a second or third type. But I am not unhappy with that realisation since it does allow for a third way of making the boring interesting and that is in creating a certain sense of mystery. It leads us back to the mystery of just why did the photographer take such a picture? In the case of most of the original images in the Martin Parr books, it was probably because the photographers did it for money, commissioned to do so by some developer, corporation, or public body wanting to record their pride in something new.

There is intriguing interest in such a mystery that can draw us in and make us take notice. Certainly there will be differences: in light, time of day and season; the different angles, heights or perspectives; the different clouds and skies; and potentially the identification of change in some of the features. But pondering the mystery can be interesting even if we then realise that some such images are still unequivocally boring (and note that this is quite a different type of mystery to that discussed by Eric Bennett and his non-boring images in Issue 2979

Perhaps a final way of creating interest is by adding to a theme. This can be seen in other series of images of Martin Parr’s own, for example his abandoned Morris Minors in Ireland, his remote Scottish Postboxes, or (in the extreme) his collection of Saddam Hussein watches. This is the approach I have taken for my own boring postcards, with a theme taken from the banks of the Sarine River in Switzerland.

The Sarine rises to the north side of the Col de Sanetsch at the Glacier de Tsanfleuron in the Valais and flows in a generally northerly direction through the region of Gruyère and the town of Fribourg to join the Aar close to Golaten in the Canton of Bern, a distance of some 126km.

Just upstream of Fribourg, the first concrete dam in Europe was built in 1870 forming the Lac de Pérolles (now a nature reserve). Since then, two major dams have buried parts of the valley under water, creating the Lac de Gruyere in 1948 and the Lac de Schiffenen in 1963 (as well as other smaller dams in the headwaters).

However, some of the valley remains in a more natural state even if, downstream of the dams, the discharges are largely managed except in the largest flood events. The images that follow have all been taken between the Lac de Gruyère dam at Rossens and a little downstream of the Abbey of Hauterive, a reach where the river is incised into Tertiary Molasse bedrock creating a meandering gorge. All the images were taken in the weeks following a flood during the night of 14th November 2023. This was somewhat controversial in that there was some opinion expressed that the level of the Lac de Gruyères had not been drawn down enough to cope with the flood waters before the event in order to maximise the potential electricity generation while prices were high. The flood resulted in the flooding of some properties in the Basse Ville in Fribourg and the transport of many thousands of trees and associated debris into the dam lakes or left on the floodplains as the waters receded. Many other trees were flattened, even if their roots held. Considerable quantities of gravel were mobilised in the channel, with widespread overbank sand deposition. Trash in the remaining vegetation suggested water levels well above head height over the flood plain.

So here is my own sequence of boring postcards from after the flood. I sincerely hope that in looking carefully you will find them so boring as to be interesting (and should that perchance be the case then there you can find even more here …..)10.