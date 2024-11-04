Ghostly beauty

As a nature and landscape photographer, I am aware of the importance of being in the right place at the right time. Special circumstances can suddenly elevate a not very special or even dull-looking landscape into a place of great beauty or even magic. This often involves special weather conditions, but it can also be, for example, a clearly visible meteor, a flood or an explosion of flowers or mushrooms. These are the days you wish would never end and where you capture more good images in a few hours than the entire few months before.

People often think that professional photographers are always in a position to act quickly and can always be on the spot at the moments that matter. Unfortunately, this assumption is false. Or, as a professional photographer, I am doing something wrong ... In any case, it happens very regularly that I have to grit my teeth and conclude that I have to let a snow shower that has become rare in the Netherlands pass me by, that I was the only photographer in the country sleeping while everyone else was photographing the glorious northern lights or that a wonderful field of flowers has already blossomed by the time I finally managed to make time for it. Usually, this is due to other commitments such as workshops, lectures, appointments you cannot cancel, or deadlines that cannot be rescheduled. Sometimes you are simply in another country to take photos and don't worry about what you might be missing at home. In addition, I am a proud father of two daughters and want to be there for them when needed and, of course, that too takes a lot of time.