Adam Welch

Adam Welch

Just a human who traded their house for a life on the road. I'm a photomaker specializing in ultra large format, large format, and medium format film photography with an emphasis on historical/alternative printing techniques. Currently nomadic in the United States writing poetry and making pictures with my dog Leia.

aphotographist.com



Andrea Mazzei

Andrea Mazzei

I am an amateur photographer, living between Germany and Italy. I started to take pictures many years ago, but only in the last three years I have been focusing on landscape and nature photography. I like to keep an element of spontaneity in my pictures though I realize that the more I go on the more I plan what I want to reach.

andreamazzei.de



Goran Prvulovic

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com



Guido Batista

Guido Batista

My usual photographing area spans between my residence in Madrid and Santander in the north Atlantic coast of Spain where I have a country house. I no longer feel the need to travel searching for particular places; I have specific spots that I constantly revisit over the years and rediscover through the seasons, weather changes, and my inner moods.



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. Added:

Adam Welch

Tree Songs

Adam Welch 4x4

Andrea Mazzei

Sicilian Patterns

Goran Prvulovic Waves 4x4

Goran Prvulovic

Rolling Waves

Goran Prvulovic Waves 4x4

Guido Batista

The Olive Grove

Guido Batista 4x4

 



