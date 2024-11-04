Just a human who traded their house for a life on the road. I'm a photomaker specializing in ultra large format, large format, and medium format film photography with an emphasis on historical/alternative printing techniques. Currently nomadic in the United States writing poetry and making pictures with my dog Leia.

aphotographist.com

I am an amateur photographer, living between Germany and Italy. I started to take pictures many years ago, but only in the last three years I have been focusing on landscape and nature photography. I like to keep an element of spontaneity in my pictures though I realize that the more I go on the more I plan what I want to reach.

andreamazzei.de

I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home.

grnphotography.com

My usual photographing area spans between my residence in Madrid and Santander in the north Atlantic coast of Spain where I have a country house. I no longer feel the need to travel searching for particular places; I have specific spots that I constantly revisit over the years and rediscover through the seasons, weather changes, and my inner moods.