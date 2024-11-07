End frame: The Hidden Tree by Theo Bosboom

I’m a passionate french photographer living in the northeast of France, in an area that lacks most of the features traditionally looked for by landscape photographers. Maybe this is why artists searching for the surprising details of intimate landscapes, rather than the obvious scenic views, are the ones I connect with the most. For example, I find the work of photographers like Theo Bosboom, Sandra Bartocha, or Hans Strand particularly inspiring. When I’m not outside photographing, I work for an IT company building tools for the eLearning industry.

This is one of the first images by Theo Bosboom that I came across. I was immediately captivated by his fascinating universe: there are many ways to showcase creativity in an image, and for me, this represents artistic expression at its finest. This shot connects me to what I seek and enjoy most in my landscape photography practice, which I call the “creative spark.”

In this photograph, the first thing we notice is the pattern of lichen on the rock, which seems to cover the entire frame. Immediately after, the eye is drawn to a splash of green on the top left corner - an unusual place for a subject, especially so close to the edges. We recognize the leaves, seemingly out of place, floating as if from nowhere. Following the stem, we finally discover the trunk of a tree blending with the boulder in the background, making it almost invisible. At that moment, everything falls into place and we finally understand what the photograph is really about. Brilliant!