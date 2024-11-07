Rolling Waves

Goran Prvulovic I am a software engineer and photographer based out of Southern Alberta since 1997. Carrying on my father's legacy as a self-taught photographer himself, the style of my pictures focuses on the beauty of the Canadian countryside - a location that I'm blessed to be able to call my home. grnphotography.com





The wave's motion is smooth. The foreground, the coast, the background, and the sea blend, forming a depth of view. See my previous submission: Over the Waves

