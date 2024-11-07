on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

Sicilian Patterns

Andrea Mazzei

I am an amateur photographer, living between Germany and Italy. I started to take pictures many years ago, but only in the last three years I have been focusing on landscape and nature photography. I like to keep an element of spontaneity in my pictures though I realize that the more I go on the more I plan what I want to reach.

Sicily is a very diverse island, offering a huge variety of landscapes and different ecosystems.

These varieties coexist in a small geographic region, and nature can be, at the same time, the most welcoming and inviting to linger as well as harsh and hostile.

But no matter at which end of this scale you find your self, the beauty of its landscapes is always astonishing.

In this submission, I want to put these different aspects and characters side to side by focusing on patterns, looking for abstraction but keeping connected with the environment.

