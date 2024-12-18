Above 4000 meter in Ladakh

Henk Goossens As a young teenager, I thought about taking pictures of birds in the meadow. It was harder as I thought. Later it also appeared that I had no patience for that. My area of focus shifted to travel photography in a general sense. One day a good acquaintance, who had a graphic office, comes to visit and saw some pictures of me. He suggested to do something more with my photography in a commercial sense. From one thing to another I became a full-time travel photographer, worked for KLM magazines and other Dutch travel magazines. Nowadays, my main subjects are landscape, nature and bird photography. henkgoossens.com





Ladakh has a fascinating mountain landscape with sand dunes, salt and freshwater lakes and some rivers such as the Shyok and Indus. It is a diverse mix which makes for a beautiful high altitude landscape that is very beautiful. For many, it seems very dull and rugged and desolate, but there are flowers growing in the spring as well as shrubs and sometimes you come across hidden groups of trees. You do not realize at times that you are above 4000 to 5000m. The earth and rocks have diverse colors ranging from dark earthy, green, purple to soft yellowish. Some peaks are covered with snow year round. The snow line is generally higher than in, say, Europe.