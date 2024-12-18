David Mcculloch

Pendle Hill (mood and seasons)

Pendle Hill is a landmark steeped in legend, with the notorious witch trials of the 17th century painting the darker side of its history. Pendle is set in the glorious Lancashire countryside, with the industrial history of Burnley on one side; and Clitheroe, leading towards the Ribble Valley, on the other.

We moved back into the Pendle area over five years ago, and this small portfolio captures the changing moods of the dominant hill. The portfolio is created around Barley, a small Lancashire village with an interesting micro climate – varying between mist, wind, rain, snow and sun.

Despite its dark history of the Pendle witches, the hill offers a majestic presence, dominating the surrounding lush landscape that is popular for leisure and exercise. A great place to visit and to enjoy the outdoors. The variable conditions around Pendle make it a place that the photographer must revisit: the surrounding reservoirs add foreground interest, so wind levels play on the water to add even more variation to the mix of weather conditions, testing the artistic interpretation of mood and atmosphere that we strive to convey.