Songs of the Sea

Valentina Parente

I am an outdoor and nature lover with a passion for landscape photography. I shoot digital and medium format film and I am particularly passionate about long exposures.

Everyone has a special place where the soul feels at home and you just breath the energy of that special place being at peace. For me that place is the sea.

This project wants to be an homage at the poetic beauty of the sea and how my eyes see it and feel it. The photos are all took with the ICM technique because I think it represents perfectly the perennial movement of the waves and the fickle nature of its heart.

