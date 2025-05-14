Ram Ganti – Portrait of a Photographer

Matt Payne is a landscape photographer and mountain climber from Durango, Colorado. He’s the host of the weekly landscape photography podcast, “ F-Stop Collaborate and Listen ,” co-founder of the Nature First Photography Alliance , and co-founder of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards . He lives with his wife, Angela, his son Quinn, and his four cats, Juju, Chara, Arrow, and Vestal.

There are two kinds of people who look at a circuit board. The first group sees a headache of wires and solder points; the second sees logic, elegance, and the potential for something to work beautifully. Ram Ganti belongs firmly in the latter camp. Before he ever picked up a camera, Ram was designing and building complex circuitry, soldering components directly onto printed circuit boards with the care of someone who understood that beauty could be found not just in how something looked, but in how it functioned.

When you look at Ram’s photographs, which are graceful and composed with almost mathematical clarity, you begin to understand that his background in engineering did more than shape his technical instincts; it trained his eye. Every curve in a dune, every line in the sand, every pocket of negative space feels like part of a larger, invisible circuit. His photographs do not just show you what he saw; they reveal how he thinks.