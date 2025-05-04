I have had my work shown on tv as part of the BBC Weather Watchers and also published in different magazines such as; Amateur Photographer and Conker Nature. My favourite place to photograph is Dumfries and Galloway. You can find me on Instagram at @gzphoto_.

gzak46.wixsite.com

Konrad Hellfeuer is a freelance artist who specialises in photography and drawing. He has always had a passion for art and creativity, and this led him to pursue a career in the arts. Konrad has worked as a professional photographer for over 10 years, and his work has been featured in numerous publications. He has also exhibited his work in several galleries across Europe. Konrad currently lives and works in Germany.

konradhellfeuer.com

I was born in central Italy and have been an artist all my life. My profession brought me to the UK 35 years ago to work as a banknote designer and watermark engraver. Although retired, I still run a watermark engraving course at the Paper Museum in Basel Switzerland. I live now in the northwest of England, with my wife Jacqueline. This North West location gives me fairly easy access to the Peak District, Snowdonia National Park, and the Lake District and I've also got quite a few local woodlands that I visit regularly, (like Delamere and Macclesfield Forest). Nowadays my passion is photography.

massimoleotardilandscapephotography.com

I am a Devon-based landscape photographer with a love of travel and capturing the beauty of Southwest England for which im luckly to call home, my work includes landscapes and seascapes of Devon, Cornwall, and European locations like the Dolomites or Scandinavia.

scoellphotography.co.uk