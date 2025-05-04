on landscape The online magazine for landscape photographers

4×4 Landscape Portfolios

Gaby Zak, Konrad Hellfeuer, Massimo Leotardi & Sebastien Coell

Gaby Zak

I have had my work shown on tv as part of the BBC Weather Watchers and also published in different magazines such as; Amateur Photographer and Conker Nature. My favourite place to photograph is Dumfries and Galloway. You can find me on Instagram at @gzphoto_.

gzak46.wixsite.com



Konrad Hellfeuer

Konrad Hellfeuer is a freelance artist who specialises in photography and drawing. He has always had a passion for art and creativity, and this led him to pursue a career in the arts. Konrad has worked as a professional photographer for over 10 years, and his work has been featured in numerous publications. He has also exhibited his work in several galleries across Europe. Konrad currently lives and works in Germany.

konradhellfeuer.com



Massimo Leotardi

I was born in central Italy and have been an artist all my life. My profession brought me to the UK 35 years ago to work as a banknote designer and watermark engraver. Although retired, I still run a watermark engraving course at the Paper Museum in Basel Switzerland. I live now in the northwest of England, with my wife Jacqueline. This North West location gives me fairly easy access to the Peak District, Snowdonia National Park, and the Lake District and I've also got quite a  few local woodlands that I visit regularly, (like Delamere and Macclesfield Forest). Nowadays my passion is photography.

massimoleotardilandscapephotography.com



Sebastien Coell

I am a Devon-based landscape photographer with a love of travel and capturing the beauty of Southwest England for which im luckly to call home, my work includes landscapes and seascapes of Devon, Cornwall, and European locations like the Dolomites or Scandinavia.

scoellphotography.co.uk



Welcome to our 4x4 feature, which is a set of four mini landscape photography portfolios which has been submitted for publishing. Each portfolio consists of four images related in some way. Whether that's location, a project, a theme or a story. See our previous submissions here.

Submit Your 4x4 Portfolio

Interested in submitting your work? We are always keen to get submissions, so please do get in touch!

Do you have a project or article idea that you'd like to get published? Then drop us a line. We are always looking for articles.

Gaby Zak

Exploring the Isle of Skye

Gaby Zak 2 4x4

Konrad Hellfeuer

Mystical Sun: A Journey in Black and White

Konrad Hellfeuer 2 4x4

Massimo Leotardi

A different view of the Peak District

Massimo Leotardi 4x4

Sebastien Coell

Four Lighthouses, Four Countries

Sebastien Coell 4x4



