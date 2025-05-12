The Royal Photographic Society Landscape Group

Howard Klein Having loved hills for many years, I am naturally drawn to landscape photography. I really do feel at home in North-West Scotland, but am often on the more local Sussex coast.



I joined the RPS after retirement, then gained my Licentiate during Covid. It seemed natural to take on this Landscape Group exhibition having worked in the trade-show industry (albeit different); although the exhibition would not be possible without the help of some of the RPS members who volunteered. howardklein.co.uk





The RPS Landscape Group is set to launch its second Members’ Outdoor Exhibition, starting in May 2025 at the historic Southwark Cathedral in London. The exhibition will travel to over eight locations before concluding in Scotland in spring 2026, coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Landscape Group, which now boasts nearly 1,200 members.

The 30-metre outdoor display, accessible 24/7, will feature 80 striking images ranging from sweeping landscapes and seascapes to intimate urban abstracts.

An online gallery of the exhibition is also available at https://rps.org/Landscape-EXPO25/.

Exhibition Schedule

17 May - 8 June 2025: Southwark Cathedral, London

21 June - 13 July 2025: Central Library, Bristol

2 - 18 August 2025: Bridge Field, Rushcliffe, Nottingham (near Trent Bridge)

6 - 21 September 2025: Yorkshire Museum/Dame Judi Dench Walk, York

4 - 26 October 2025: Chester Cathedral, Chester

8 - 23 November 2025: Crow Park, Keswick

2026: Additional locations and dates to be announced

Selected Images from the Exhibition

Below are ten selected images from the exhibition, accompanied by insights from the photographers.

This image was taken while I was on a boat trip on Rollesby Broad in Norfolk. This broad is less busy than most and has a good variety of birds. These reeds are seen all over the Norfolk Broads and grow out into the narrow channel between Rollesby and Ormesby Little Broad. The morning sunlight was nicely highlighting a row of reeds that stepped down in height and ended with a single straight reed apart from the rest.

Düsseldorf Schauspielhaus is one of Germany's leading theatres. It was designed by architect Bernhard Pfau following an international competition in 1959, with its striking appearance due, in part, to its aluminium panel cladding. The image was taken during the evening and the building was illuminated by artificial light. Apart from removing minor distractions, my edit was done almost exclusively through masking and tonal changes.

This is a composite image of Edinburgh, creatively edited in Photoshop. I have tried to convey what I feel is the ‘essence’ of Edinburgh. Old town meets new town, the history, architecture, and transport network, the past echoed and melded and ever present within the new. The transient nature of the beautiful capital city of Scotland.

Spring is ski touring season, my favourite time of year! The Tierberglihütte (2,795 m) is a 3/4 hour hike from the road to the Sustenpass. Some parts are quite steep, depending on snow cover. The setting is spectacular, surrounded by glaciers, a lovely view west toward the valley and east toward the Sustenhorn (3,502 m), our aim for the next day. I’ve printed it on very thick Hahnemühle paper and really like the aquarelle effect.

This shot was taken on trip exploring the very varied coastline of North Yorkshire. In addition to its beaches and cliffs I found the urban landscape of Whitby with its working port attractive. The high viewpoint revealed the simplicity of the harbour entrance whilst the evening light added warmth to the scene. Smoothing the water, the slight colouring in the sky and an indistinct horizon suggests a quiet end to the day.

I enjoy making images in the woods and commons of the New Forest. Especially in the autumn when the golden leaves of the wonderful silver birch trees put on a spectacular display of colour. This image was made one morning in early December when the colours were still amazingly at their peak, within the frame of the balancing tree trunks. The muted layers at the base and the exclusion of any distracting sky were also important.

Living near the Northumberland coast gives me the opportunity to plan a visit when the tides and light conditions coincide to capture this photograph of Coquet Island that I had envisaged. With the setting sun and dunes behind me, I set-up my tripod and camera on a rocky outcrop. The scene was set with low light hitting the island and leading rocks to the left. A long exposure helped to give the serene feeling I wanted to create.

Taken on Scarista Beach, Isle of Harris, this Intentional Camera Movement shot conveys the softness of the sand and the tranquillity of the sea with waves gently braking on the shoreline. The shot with slightly enhanced colours conveys the feeling of the beauty and calmness of Harris.

This image was taken in Bolehill Quarry during a photography trip to the Peak District with members of my RPS Landscape critique group. I spent ages in the quarry photographing views of the trees and rocks. I had both my colour and infrared cameras but I found the infrared images more appealing. I chose this image as it seemed to give a painterly feeling to the trees which I emphasised in my processing.

St Andrew’s in the Cambridgeshire Fens is a redundant church, sitting in splendid isolation, a peaceful place except when a train passes by. The sweeping curve of the track led my eye straight to the church and the tree in the foreground perfectly framed it. The sky was ideal for infrared photography as the high level hazy clouds softened the light just enough for the image I had in mind. I hope it conveys the tranquillity.