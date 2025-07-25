Copilot

I’ve just plonked my comfortable bottom down on my comfortable sofa. And selected some Nat King Cole from my playlist. All in preparation for writing a few words for your perusal. But on opening Microsoft word its informed me that if I press “+L” Copilot will write my blurb with me. Or maybe it will write it for me. I’ve no idea. I don’t know who, or what, Copilot is. I’m guessing that Copilot is a more organised individual than I. With a much bigger brain. But if I start using Copilot (or Otto as I think I’ll start calling him/her/it), how long will he be happy being a copilot.

How long before I’m a passenger, stuck back in economy, complaining about the lack of legroom, while Otto flies me on a route entirely of his choosing? I don’t want any help to rite these few words. Other perhaps than a few spelling suggestions. I’m not really sure I want any other grammatical suggestions. I’ll start and finish a sentence however I want. .

My cameras are mostly of a decent age. They’re still quite simple. But how long before they come with their own version of Copilot? iPhones are well on the way with artificial intelligence.

However, the mood takes me. And my photography is the same. I’m not really fussed about any fancy grids on the screen, pointing out the rule of thirds. However, I’m not against the histogram. I’ll call that my spellchecker.

My cameras are mostly of a decent age. They’re still quite simple. But how long before they come with their own version of Copilot? iPhones are well on the way with artificial intelligence. Not that I mind too much. I turn off most things and just point and shoot. A bit of straightforward snapseedery and I’m happy. It's me choosing what I’m taking a photograph of, and me that’s deciding how I want to present it. It’s the same as when I’m using the big camera. A simple, straightforward image, processed in Lightroom. Looking at the picture as I process it. Deciding how dark I want the darks to be and then deciding how I’m going to tone it. Hopefully, in such a way that it matches the image in my head. I don’t really want to rely on any other form of intelligence other than my own. I don’t even want to see suggestions as to how the finished article would look like. Tim and I spoke to Damian Shields the other day.

We were talking about how long it took to make an image. And I was in completely in agreement with the wee man. I talk about some of my pictures being snapshots. But they aren’t. The image I made last night of the Isle of Lewis from my bedroom window took me over 62 years to make. Because everything in my life that led me up to that moment influenced me. Otto wasn’t looking over my shoulder, making little suggestions..

Now, I’m not saying that artificial intelligence is a bad thing in itself. It’s a bit like a no age statement whisky in a way, blended with all sorts of ingredients. Whereas, I’d describe myself as more of a very well aged single malt. Peaty, smoky, maybe a bit of sweetness from being encased in an Oloroso cask for 25 years. Bottled at cask strength. Richly individual. My cupboard is full of such whiskies. Maybe not the same age as me. But they are all individual. All to be savoured at different moments. Matching a whisky to a mood. A bit like the photography and the photographs that I enjoy. From David Ward to Sandra Bartocha to Rachael Talibart to Joe Cornish to Valda Bailey. Individuals all. Amongst an ocean of individuals. All bobbing up and down with no artificial buoyancy aids. Plotting their own course.

And yes. I know. I spelt write wrongly about 350 words ago. But it made me giggle, so I left it in. And I’ve no idea what I had been planning to write about. But in a way, Copilot made the decision for me.